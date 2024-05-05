My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Kohei Horikoshi's shonen manga's anime adaptation finally found its seventh season high on May 4, 2024, with an astounding premiere. With sky-high anticipation building up over the past few months, Studio Bones has kept the rope tight, preventing the series fans' interest from dwindling. With a first-of-its-kind, full-fledged look at a new hero's arrival in Tokyo and her impending clash with Tomura Shigaraki, My Hero Academia Season 7 erupted onto the screens of its global fans with an unmatched explosion. A still from My Hero Academia Season 7 premiere opening sequence.(Studio Bones)

The upcoming weeks promise unceasing action-packed chaos as your favourite superheroes are back on track. Read our discussion to fill the air of curiosity till the next episode satisfies your aching desire for more high-octane chapters.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2 Release date

According to official sources, the next My Hero Academia episode will be out on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST. Moreover, despite its simultaneous worldwide broadcast, international viewers accessing the premiere via streaming platforms may expect some delay.

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2?

Japanese audiences may rely on local networks, such as Nippon TV and others, for the initial premiere. On the other hand, international audiences can count on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Netflix to watch Episode 2.

Global audiences may refer to the following estimated release schedule for Crunchyroll premieres:

Pacific Daylight Time: Saturday, May 11, at 2:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Saturday, May 11, at 5:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, May 11, at 10:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, May 11, at 3 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, May 11, at 7 pm

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1 Recap

As teased in the Season 6 finale, the seventh season's opening episode introduces fans to America's famed superhero, Star and Stripe. The number one American hero, Cathleen Bate, finds her power source in the quirk New Order.

The initial introduction to her motivations is similar to Izuku Midoriya's origin story, which is tied to his connections to All Might. Season 7 Episode 1, titled “In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick from the West,” finally brought Star and Stripe's mysterious enigma into the picture, reminding everyone that she's yet another superhero who was inspired by All Might's influential actions in her life to take on this life-changing decision of superhero proportions.

MHA Season 7 premiere catches her in action against Shigaraki, who harbours all kinds of intentions to steal her quirk. Meanwhile, Star and Stripe's super-ability to impose rules on anything she touches upon identifying fails, registering an attack on Shigaraki due to his identity crisis as Shigaraki / All For One / Tenko Shimura. Nevertheless, the showdown seemingly ended in her favour.

Following the track of My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2's preview, next week's episode will likely dive deeper into Star and Stripe's personal motivations and origins. While it appears as if Shigaraki may succeed in stealing her New Order quirk, a lesser-known detail about it is still mired in mystery.