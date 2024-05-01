One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers: Vegapunk namedrops Joy Boy; another break teased

Leaving fans with a mighty cliffhanger in Chapter 1113, Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga release witnessed another week's delay due to Weekly Shonen Jump's Golden Week hiatus. As fans pace back and forth, deciphering all possible clues to find their answers, a new batch of early spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1114 has been unveiled on social media. Gear 5 Luffy resembles Joy Boy.

The May 1 leaks particularly march around a handful of issues, leaving out other characters and their actions for future reveals. Here's what the initial round of One Piece spoilers promises the fans.

One Piece Chapter 1114 release date

The next chapter of the One Piece manga is expected to release on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 am JST. This week's delay is attributed to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's hiatus. International readers may refer to the release schedule mentioned below:

Pacific Daylight: Sunday, May 12, at 8 am

Eastern Daylight: Sunday, May 12, at 11 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, May 12, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, May 12, at 8:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, May 13, at 12:30 am

One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers

The reliable One Piece scooper @pewpiece first divulged the alleged title of the upcoming chapter: “Icarus Wings.” Some fans have already correlated this reference to the Dr Vegapunk going too deep for his Void Century research and suffering the aftermath in ways that he is currently.

With more information expected to come out soon, the first round of One Piece leaks once again only address Vegapunk's broadcast. Luffy and the other Straw Hat pirates are completely kept out of the conversation for this reveal.

As the spoilers dive into Vegapunk's message again, Void Century - one of the most elusive mysteries, always vaguely touched upon in the One Piece lore. It's distantly talked of as the century-long gap in archaeological history. What puts this “true history” even more out of reach and easy access is the World Government forbidding its study.

Similarly, Vegapunk's broadcast underlines his lack of knowledge of the missing history as well. Yet again, from the word go, fans are denied more insight into the matter as the message swiftly jumps ship to a different major leak.

Dr Vegapunk calls Joy Boy's name into the picture. The illusory figure is tied to the Void Century and the spoilers speak of him as a young man from the ancient Kingdom that dates back 900 years. He's claimed to harness the “power of stretching.” Even before these revelations dropped into focus, many fans had drawn parallels between Joy Boy and Luffy, claiming the latter to be a reincarnation of an ancient character.

While that isn't necessarily the case here, both of their abilities and powers seem to share an indisputable likeness.

Mentions of the “Mother Flame” also briefly make it to the latest batch of spoilers. It's lightly mentioned as a “flame underwater in a tank," but the spoilers end there and then.

The final comment foregrounds that more reactions to Vegapunk's message will emerge in Chapter 1114.

On a more heartbreaking note, the new spoilers break the suspected news of the One Piece manga again breaking off for a hiatus after the forthcoming instalment. Therefore, following Weekly Shonen Jump's ongoing break, Chapter 1114 will return on May 13, only for the story to again possibly take a week's break.