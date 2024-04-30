Solo Leveling: ARISE gameplay details, release date and more revealed

Solo Leveling fans are thriving with an abundance of happy developments around their favourite franchise. Not only has its anime been renewed for a second season, but its role-playing game is also ready for its official launch in May. The Popular South Korean web novel by Chugong has indisputably found its footing in the mainstream content saga. Its upcoming video game adaptation has furthered the plans of introducing the much-loved roster of characters in a new light. Netmarble's Solo Leveling: ARISE is set to release on May 8, 2024.(X)

The expectation bar is sky-high as Sung Jin Woo is ready to be powered by an all-new persona. The anime's visuals and storytelling already hark back to a landscape resembling the world of video games, making the actual RPG premiere a highly anticipated marvel. Reportedly, over 12 million players punched in excitement during the Netmarble game's pre-registration period.

Here's what we know about the forthcoming game.

Solo Leveling: ARISE Release Date

The Solo Leveling game will be out on May 8, 2024. Over a month after the pre-registration process began, the RPG will hit all mobile platforms - Android and iOS - and PC.

Solo Leveling: ARISE gameplay - Story, characters and more

The ARISE game chapter will directly take after the class system as seen in the anime. However, their strength isn't entirely determined by their ranks in the game. Wondering which all characters will be there? Here's a list:

S rank characters: Sung Jin Woo, Cha Hae In, Choi Jong In, Baek Yoon Ho, Lim Tae Gyu, Min Byung Gyu and Hwang Dong Soo.

A rank characters: Emma Laurent, Kim Chul, Woo Jin Chul and Lee Bora.

B rank characters: Lee Joo Hee, Kang Tae Shik and Park Hee Jin.

C rank characters: Hwang Dong Suk, Song Chi Yul and Cho Kyu Hwan.

D rank characters: Yoo Jin Ho and Kim Sang Shik

E rank characters: Han Song Yi

Gameplay and other details

With its gacha format, the game will seek players to make in-game purchases to own character skins and weapons. Each character's rarity defines how hard the players must push to obtain them. Moreover, their high rarity (generally) directly corresponds to their hunting ranks, stats and skills. Solo Leveling: ARISE powers through with three character rarities - Rare (R), Super Rare (SR) and Super Super Rare (SSR).

Regarding the probability of obtaining characters under these respective categories, players have a 90% chance of pulling an R character, an 8.8% chance of summoning an SR persona and a 1.2% probability of getting an SSR character.

Solo Leveling: ARISE pertains to a genre-typical gameplay. Once you enter the game, you will have control over Sung Jin Woo and the supporting cast of characters. While some levels will be Jin Woo-focused, the remaining will allow the side characters to take centre stage.

Per reports circling about the game, the RPG model of Solo Leveling: ARISE harnesses the authentic vision faithful to the source material. People who've read the manhwa or watched the anime will definitely have the advantage of familiarity before jumping into the game.

Interested parties may pre-register for the May 8 release here: https://sololeveling.netmarble.com/en/preorder