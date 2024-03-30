Anime update: Solo Leveling Season 2 confirmed, first teaser trailer out

Sung Jinwoo isn't quite done yet. The world's weakest hunter is ready to ‘Arise from the Shadow’ despite being endlessly slaughtered, as his story continues in the now-confirmed sequel. March 30 didn't merely mark the conclusion of the anime's first season, but also the beginning of Solo Leveling Season 2. Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow - to release on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming anime premiere, subtitled Arise from the Shadow. Thus, the second season deal was sealed.

About Solo Leveling anime

Based on the hit fantasy South Korean web novel written by Chugong and licensed by Yen Press, the beloved action title has also inspired a webtoon adaptation. Further popularising the franchise, the anime translation premiered in January. Kicking things up a notch, a Solo Leveling live-action K-drama is also reportedly in the works.

While the internet is still awash with the anime craze, the voice cast features Taito Ban as Jinwoo, Genta Nakamura as Yoo Jin Ho, Reina Ueda as Cha Hae In, Daisuke Hirakawa as Choi Jong In and others. Shunsuke Nakashige brings the story's vision alive on our screens as the director, with Noboru Kimura as the head writer and Tomoko Sudo helming the character design.

Backed by A-1 Pictures, the anime finds its action fuelled through E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's (aka the ‘Weakest Hunter of All Mankind') story. His life is what one would envision as a never-ending slump. Juggling between hospital bills for his mother, his sister's tuition and his looming unemployment, Jinwoo decides to gamble his life.

Season 1 ran from January 7 to March 30, with 12 total episodes. Gaining the title of one of the year's biggest anime, the first outing wrapped up seven arcs, addressing the Job Change Quest arc as its final chapter. Growing speculations are already considering whether the upcoming storyline will adapt the Red Gate arc.

Check out more details here - https://sololeveling-anime.net/

The first season is streaming on Crunchyroll.