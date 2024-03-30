 Anime update: Solo Leveling Season 2 confirmed, first teaser trailer out - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Anime update: Solo Leveling Season 2 confirmed, first teaser trailer out

ByAshima Grover
Mar 30, 2024 11:12 PM IST

Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow confirmed on the Season 1 finale day.

Sung Jinwoo isn't quite done yet. The world's weakest hunter is ready to ‘Arise from the Shadow’ despite being endlessly slaughtered, as his story continues in the now-confirmed sequel. March 30 didn't merely mark the conclusion of the anime's first season, but also the beginning of Solo Leveling Season 2.

Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow - to release on Crunchyroll.
Solo Leveling Season 2 - Arise from the Shadow - to release on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll dropped the first teaser trailer for the upcoming anime premiere, subtitled Arise from the Shadow. Thus, the second season deal was sealed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Solo Leveling anime

Based on the hit fantasy South Korean web novel written by Chugong and licensed by Yen Press, the beloved action title has also inspired a webtoon adaptation. Further popularising the franchise, the anime translation premiered in January. Kicking things up a notch, a Solo Leveling live-action K-drama is also reportedly in the works.

Also read | Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 spoilers: Maki survives Sukuna's Black Flash; several mighty comebacks listed

While the internet is still awash with the anime craze, the voice cast features Taito Ban as Jinwoo, Genta Nakamura as Yoo Jin Ho, Reina Ueda as Cha Hae In, Daisuke Hirakawa as Choi Jong In and others. Shunsuke Nakashige brings the story's vision alive on our screens as the director, with Noboru Kimura as the head writer and Tomoko Sudo helming the character design.

Backed by A-1 Pictures, the anime finds its action fuelled through E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's (aka the ‘Weakest Hunter of All Mankind') story. His life is what one would envision as a never-ending slump. Juggling between hospital bills for his mother, his sister's tuition and his looming unemployment, Jinwoo decides to gamble his life.

Season 1 ran from January 7 to March 30, with 12 total episodes. Gaining the title of one of the year's biggest anime, the first outing wrapped up seven arcs, addressing the Job Change Quest arc as its final chapter. Growing speculations are already considering whether the upcoming storyline will adapt the Red Gate arc.

Check out more details here - https://sololeveling-anime.net/

The first season is streaming on Crunchyroll.

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / Anime update: Solo Leveling Season 2 confirmed, first teaser trailer out
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On