Haikyu final film surpasses 10 billion yen revenue mark, solidifies box office presence: ‘Festival isn’t over'

The latest stats revealed on May 1 stood as a testament to the first Haikyu final movie's robust box office footing. Haikyu The Movie: The Dumpster Battle / Haikyuu The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump's booming box office earnings surpassed 10 billion yen, with 6.99 million people attending the Japanese screenings since the anime film's premiere on February 16, 2024. Still from a new commemorative video celebrating Haikyu The Movie: The Dumpster Battle's 10 billion yen milestone.(TOHO Animation)

The film grossed 2.23 billion yen during its opening weekend, welcoming 1.52 million viewers. At the time of its release, it recorded the No. 1 opening box office revenue among films released in 2024 thus far. Ultimately, the spot for the biggest opening weekend was swept by the 27th Detective Conan film, Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram, releasing in theatres on April 12, 2024.

Staff members of Toho Animation, the Haikyu movie's distributor, were also pleasantly surprised to see the film attain such heights. Commenting on the box office earnings of Battle at the Garbage Dump and expressing their delightful response to the movie's ever-expanding progress, they said, “The festival isn't over yet!!”

Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle has reportedly become the 15th anime film in Japan's history to have crossed the 10 billion yen milestone. It's also the overall 46th top-grossing film of all time in the country. Commemorating the glimmering victory, Toho Animation even released a video to extend their gratitude to the supportive fans of the franchise. April 31 marked the film's 75th day in Japanese theatres.

About the 2024 Haikyu movie

Charting the anticipated on-court volleyball showdown between the sporting rivals - Karasuno High School and Nekoma High School, the 2024 theatrical outing is the first of the two-part finale of the TV anime. Swerving paths from the usual episodic journey, The Dumpster Battle movie works as a sequel to Haikyu Season 4: To The Top, which aired in 2020.

The anime franchise, in turn, is based on Haruichi Furudate's hit manga series that was serialised in Shueisha's magazine Weekly Shonen Jump from February 2012 to July 2020. It navigates the youthful narrative centred around high school volleyball, sportsmanship, competitive spirit, friendship, and much more.

While details about the second Haikyu final movie event have yet to be announced, the worldwide audience is currently waiting on the 2024 film's global release date. It's slated to hit North American theatre screens on May 31.

Susumu Mitsunaka helmed the charge over the film's direction and script. With the animation handled by the team at Production IG, the film