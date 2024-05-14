One Piece Episode 1105: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Good news for One Piece fans! The next episode of the action-fantasy animated series is slated to be released by the end of this week. Based on Eiichiro Oda's famed manga of the same name, One Piece is one of the longest-running anime, with 1104 episodes released so far. Here's what you need to know before the next episode airs: One Piece Episode 1105 release date is confirmed(Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1105 release date and time

One Piece Episode 1105, titled A Beautiful Act of Treason! The Spy Stussy is set to arrive on Sunday, May 19, at 9:30 am JST. However, US audiences will see a nighttime release a day before on Saturday, May 18. As the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PT 5:30 pm May 18 Saturday CT 7:30 pm May 18 Saturday ET 8:30 pm May 18 Saturday GMT 12:30 am May 19 Sunday ACST 11:00 am May 19 Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1105?

The episode will first air in Japan on local TV networks such as Fuji TV, the original network where the anime first debuted. After a short delay, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. Alternatively, fans can also stream it on Netflix. It is important to note that both streaming platforms require a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1105?

In the previous episode, fans saw a brief altercation between Kaku and Zoro. Meanwhile, Lucci was left shocked by Stussy's betrayal. The next episode is likely to reveal more details about the latter and her allegiance to Dr. Vegapunk.

Is there a trailer for One Piece Episode 1105?

The teaser trailer for the upcoming episode was released on One Piece's official YouTube channel a few days ago. You can watch the clip below: