Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3: Exact release date, where to watch and more

As of May 12, Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu have officially entered the Hashira Training Arc with the Demon Slayer Season 4 TV premiere. The beloved adventure-driven dark fantasy anime's demon-slaying course will continue to serve genre-defying surprises to its fans with all its forthcoming episodes. Although the series merely commenced its latest chapter earlier this month, it's soon headed for its midway milestone as the fourth instalment is expected to round out its newest storyline after an eight-episode season run. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Training Arc episodes air every Sunday. (Crunchyroll)

Sunday's episode delved into the Water Hashira's origins while simultaneously probing into the Demon Slayer Corps network. Episode 4 will pick from there, as it's titled ‘Fully Recored Tanjiro Joins the Hashira Training!’

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Haruo Sotozaki has returned to the director seat to helm Koyoharu Gotouge's original vision fleshed out in the best-selling manga, as anime studio ufotable backs the ambitious fan-loved project.

Also read | My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4: Exact release date, where to watch and more

About Demon Slayer anime

Crunchyroll describes the anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series as:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself.

Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3 release date

The next Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode will air on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST. According to Crunchyroll, all future episodes of the season will premiere on the platform at 10:45 am PT.

Also read | Demon Slayer Hashira Training, My Hero Academia Season 7 dominate Anime TV rankings for May week 2 | Full list out

Where to watch Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc Episode 3

While Japanese viewers can tune into Fuji TV and other local networks for the upcoming broadcast, international viewers can rely on Crunchyroll to simulcast the fourth episode at 10:45 am PT.

Ahead of the season premiere on May 12, Indian streaming service JioCinema announced the launch of its brand-new anime hub. Therefore, Indian fans can also turn to this Indian OTT platform for simultaneous access to the latest episodes of the series. Episodes 1 and 2 are already streaming on JioCinema.

Crunchyroll's website confirms that Demon Slayer Season 4 will be available in the following territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India and Southeast Asia.

From Episode 2 onwards, the anime streaming service switched the release time of Hashira Training Arc episodes from 11:45 a.m. PT to 10:45 a.m. PT. Therefore, Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3 will start playing on Crunchyroll on May 26 at 10:45 a.m. PT.

Also read | Wind Breaker Episode 8: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Correspondingly, the episode release schedule for other time zones is listed below:

Central Time: Sunday, May 26, at 12:45 pm

Eastern Time: Sunday, May 26, at 1:45 pm

GMT: Sunday, May 26, at 5:45 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, May 26, at 11:15 pm

Australia Central Time: Monday, May 27, at 3:45 am

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 2 recap

The Water Hashira Giyuu Tomoika's intentions and inspirations become clearer in Episode 2. Following a brief insight into his backstory, the previous episode also revealed why he had no plans of training Tanjiro.

His reluctance to be attached to any trainee stems from his shared past with his friend Sabito. The convoluted connections between the characters are complicated further as Sabito turns out to be the very spirit that assisted Tanjiro during his initial and formative training chapters.

Like the manga's panels, future episodes will focus on character-driven conversations that build up their interconnected dynamics.