Wind Breaker Episode 8: Exact release date, where to watch and more

CloverWorks' latest anime that adapts Satoru Nii's manga, serialised in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket publication is persistently landing punches and hard hits right on the target each week. The Friday Japanese TV program revolves around a group of high school troublemakers, whose stories profoundly map out a network of connections, as they search for their purpose amidst it all. It's all over as soon as they let their fists fly and do the talking. Stills from the Wind Breaker anime.(CloverWorks)

Crunchyroll describes the series as: “Welcome to Furin High School, an institution infamous for its population of brawny brutes who solve every conflict with a show of strength. Some of the students even formed a group, Bofurin, which protects the town. Haruka Sakura, a first-year student who moved in from out of town, is only interested in one thing: fighting his way to the top.”

Here's what you can expect from Wind Breaker Episode 8, as the action-packed series hurtles into the latter half chapters of the 13-episode run.

Wind Breaker Episode 8 Release date

According to several media sources, the next Wind Breaker episode will air in Japan on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 12:26 am JST.

Where to watch Wind Breaker Episode 8?

After local Japanese TV networks broadcast the episode, international audiences may rely on Crunchyroll to watch the episode.

Global audiences may refer to the following estimated release schedule for its eventual Crunchyroll premiere:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, May 23, at 8:26 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, May 23, at 11:26 am

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, May 23, at 5:26 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, May 23, at 8:56 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Friday, May 24, at 12:56 am

Wind Breaker Episode 7 Recap

Kodansha's official manga platform on X/Twitter revealed earlier that the anime program's Episode 7 (broadcasted on May 17) picked up the action-laden storyline right off the manga, beginning from Chapter 16. As also highlighted in the Episode 7 preview, the last anime episode jumped into a flashback, centred around Togame as he seemingly reels from the loss of someone close to him. Eventually, the present moment takes over again, setting the mood for Togame and Sakura's showdown.

Togame earns the upper hand in the fight. Ultimately, Sakura can't hold back from calling out his opponent's side as bullies. Things don't end on a mellow note for them. Togama is once again pulled back by his retrospective memories of the past, linked to his and Tomiyama's beginnings in the Shishitoren. Scratching the surface of the bittersweet history, he recalls how things started off bright for them. However, once Tomiyama took on the leader's mantle, Togame helped enforce his new vicious hierearchy.

And so, these visions of shifting dynamics from the past set up the continuation of Togame and Sakura's fight in the next episode, which will likely conclude with the latter biting the dust. Bofurin's future hangs in the balance, as another much-awaited epic crossfire between Hajime Umemiya and Choji Tomiyama may unfold soon.