Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy X Family lead manga rankings as The New York Times Bestsellers this month | See full list
Jujutsu Kaisen Vol 22 ranked at #2 Top 15 Best Sellers May 2024 index. Robert Kirkman's Invincible Compendium also made the list.
Even the Guinness World Records stats have bowed down to the glorious supremacy of Gege Akutami's masterclass supernatural saga Jujutsu Kaisen, proving its relevance in modern pop culture. In April, GWR officially coined JJK the “world's most in-demand animated TV show,” a title previously held by the Attack on Titan series since 2020.
The show's popularity also pulled through earlier this month when Jujutsu Kaisen gained a top-ranking spot on Netflix's Global Top 10 TV (non-English) chart. Holding the 9th rank, JJK attracted 1 million views from May 6-12, 2024. Topping that position on a different scale, the anime's source text took precedence on the New York Times Bestsellers list on the Graphic Books and Manga index in May 2024.
Soaring high above, it became one of three manga titles ranking on the list this month. Jujutsu Kaisen Vol 22, centred around a cursed spirit threatening to put Maki and Noritoshi in danger, took the lead at #2, as other manga volumes trailed behind.
May 2024: Bestselling Manga on the NY Times list
Tatsuya Endo's Spy X Family Vol 11 maintained its position as one of the month's bestsellers after ranking at #7. However, the manga slipped a few ranks in May and occupied the 13th spot.
Reinstating its reign on the bestsellers chart, Kentaro Miura's Berserk Deluxe Vol 1 re-entered at #8 after making a wave in March 2024 at the 11th spot. NY Times explains its plot: “A swordsman teams up with the leader of a mercenary band to fight evil forces; collects the first three issues of the manga series.”
Popular action-packed graphic novels on the list
Although not a manga, Robert Kirkman's collaboration with several illustrators gave birth to the highly acclaimed graphic novel series Invincible. Subsequently, it inspired one of the best contemporary superhero sagas for TV, raising the stakes with its animated vision, willing to go the extra mile to accurately portray the gruesome and gritty lives of the beloved characters.
Delving into the hard facts and complexities of being a hero, both volumes (1 and 2) of the Invincible Compendium series made it to the New York Times Bestselling list on the Graphic Books and Manga index. While Volume 1 stood at #6, the second volume claimed 14th.
Set in an alternate universe, Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, and Peter Laird's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin was another popular high-octane superhero series on the list that settled at #10. NY Times' storyline description reads, “A lone Turtle goes on a mission to get justice for his family in a post-apocalyptic New York.”
2024 May New York Times Bestselling Graphic Books and Manga
|Rank
|Title
|Author
|Publisher
|1
|The Scarlet Shedder
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|2
|Jujutsu Kaisen Vol 22
|Gege Akutami
|VIZ Media
|3
|Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|4
|Winter Turning
|Tui T. Sutherland, illustrated by Mike Holmes
|Scholastic
|5
|Influencers
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|6
|Invincible Compendium One
|Robert Kirkman
|Image Comics
|7
|I Survived the Battle of D-Day, 1944
|Lauren Tarshis, illustrated by Brian Churilla
|Scholastic
|8
|Berserk Deluxe Vol 1
|Kentaro Miura
|Dark Horse
|9
|Claudia and the Bad Joke
|Ann M. Martin, illustrated by Arley Nopra
|Scholastic
|10
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin
|Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird and Tom Waltz, illustrated by Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza and Ben Bishop
|IDW
|11
|Mothering Heights
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|12
|Waverider
|Kazu Kibuishi
|Scholastic
|13
|Spy X Family Vol 11
|Tatsuya Endo
|VIZ Media
|14
|Invincible Compendium Two
|Robert Kirkman
|Image Comics
|15
|Bad Dreams in the Night
|Adam Ellis
|Andrews McMeel
