Weekend anime box office rankings: Detective Conan, Blue Lock Episode Nagi films hold steady, Haikyu slips down

2024 is indeed an impressive year for Otakus. With new anime premieres lined up throughout Spring and Summer, anime lovers' watchlist is an ever-expanding affair. Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram, Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi and Haikyuu The Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump hold on to their Top 10 rankings on the weekend Japanese box office chart (May 10-12).

Meanwhile, the latest titles of beloved anime franchises are also playing in Japanese theatres. The long-standing box office favourites - the 27th Detective Conan movie, Haikyuu's Battle at the Garbage Dump and the Blue Lock film - faced heavy competition from new theatrical premieres on Friday, May 10.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

CloverWorks (one of the studios behind Spy X Family Code: White) produced the anime film adaptation of the Japanese novel Trapezium, which opened in theatres on Friday. Joining the list of other anime cinematic releases, the theatrical compilation film Uma Musume Pretty Derby Road to the Top also rolled out this weekend.

Also read | Wind Breaker Episode 7: Exact release date, where to watch and more

27th Detective Conan movie maintained its top rank for the fifth consecutive week

Detective Conan's The Million-Dollar Pentagram movie premiered in Japanese theatres on April 12. Having crossed the one-month mark, the 27th film in the Case Closed franchise has held its No. 1 rank for five consecutive ranks.

Its cumulative revenue results, including this weekend's earnings, have surpassed 8.98 million movie-goers, with the box office revenue at 12.8 billion yen.

Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi box office performance

The sports anime film moved up a spot from the previous week in its fourth week. As of this weekend, the Episode Nagi movie has entertained a cumulative attendance of 1.07 million movie-goers, recording a box office revenue of over 1.4 billion yen. (Also read | Anime sequel renewed: Gear up for Blue Lock Season 2024 premiere. See which arc will be adapted next)

How did the Haikyuu movie perform this weekend?

With new premieres joining the list this weekend, the first of the two final Haikyuu movies slipped down to the ninth rank in its 13th week on the Japanese box office weekend chart. Last week, it led the way, climbing up to the third rank.

Furthermore, the recently updated “Top 100 box office grossers of all Time” chart on Kogyo Tsushinsha's website recorded that the Toho Animation film's cumulative revenue since its February premiere stood at 10.4 billion yen as of April 12. The Battle at the Garbage Dump movie is now the 42nd highest-grossing film in the history of the Japanese box office.

Also read | Mushoku Tensei Season 2's Labyrinth Arc teased in new trailer; Episode 19 revised release date and more revealed

May 10-12 weekend: Top 10 movies on the Japan box office