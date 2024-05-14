Weekend anime box office rankings: Detective Conan, Blue Lock Episode Nagi films hold steady, Haikyu slips down
Haikyu movie slips ranks on the weekend Japanese box office chart as new anime films open in theatres.
2024 is indeed an impressive year for Otakus. With new anime premieres lined up throughout Spring and Summer, anime lovers' watchlist is an ever-expanding affair.
Meanwhile, the latest titles of beloved anime franchises are also playing in Japanese theatres. The long-standing box office favourites - the 27th Detective Conan movie, Haikyuu's Battle at the Garbage Dump and the Blue Lock film - faced heavy competition from new theatrical premieres on Friday, May 10.
CloverWorks (one of the studios behind Spy X Family Code: White) produced the anime film adaptation of the Japanese novel Trapezium, which opened in theatres on Friday. Joining the list of other anime cinematic releases, the theatrical compilation film Uma Musume Pretty Derby Road to the Top also rolled out this weekend.
27th Detective Conan movie maintained its top rank for the fifth consecutive week
Detective Conan's The Million-Dollar Pentagram movie premiered in Japanese theatres on April 12. Having crossed the one-month mark, the 27th film in the Case Closed franchise has held its No. 1 rank for five consecutive ranks.
Its cumulative revenue results, including this weekend's earnings, have surpassed 8.98 million movie-goers, with the box office revenue at 12.8 billion yen.
Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi box office performance
The sports anime film moved up a spot from the previous week in its fourth week. As of this weekend, the Episode Nagi movie has entertained a cumulative attendance of 1.07 million movie-goers, recording a box office revenue of over 1.4 billion yen. (Also read | Anime sequel renewed: Gear up for Blue Lock Season 2024 premiere. See which arc will be adapted next)
How did the Haikyuu movie perform this weekend?
With new premieres joining the list this weekend, the first of the two final Haikyuu movies slipped down to the ninth rank in its 13th week on the Japanese box office weekend chart. Last week, it led the way, climbing up to the third rank.
Furthermore, the recently updated “Top 100 box office grossers of all Time” chart on Kogyo Tsushinsha's website recorded that the Toho Animation film's cumulative revenue since its February premiere stood at 10.4 billion yen as of April 12. The Battle at the Garbage Dump movie is now the 42nd highest-grossing film in the history of the Japanese box office.
May 10-12 weekend: Top 10 movies on the Japan box office
- Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram (maintained no.1 spot - fifth week) | ANIME
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (new)
- Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi (previously at #4 - fourth week) | ANIME
- Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire (previously at #2 - third week)
- Onihei Hankachō: Ketto (new)
- Theatrical re-edited compilation movie of Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Road to the Top (new) | ANIME
- 18x2 Beyond Youthful Days (maintained no. 7 spot - second week)
- A Strange House / Henna le (previously at #5 - ninth week)
- Haikyuu The Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump (previously at #3 - thirteenth week) | ANIME
- Trapezium (new) | ANIME
