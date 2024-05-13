Wind Breaker Episode 7: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Bringing alive the action-based storyline of high school troublemakers, the Wind Breaker series is an anime adaptation based on Satoru Nii's manga, which is serialised in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket publication. Announced as part of the spring anime lineup, the TV series premiere launched on April 5 and is directed by Toshifumi Akai, with animation studio CloverWorks supporting the project. Key Visual for Wind Breaker anime.(CloverWorks)

Crunchyroll describes the series as: “Welcome to Furin High School, an institution infamous for its population of brawny brutes who solve every conflict with a show of strength. Some of the students even formed a group, Bofurin, which protects the town. Haruka Sakura, a first-year student who moved in from out of town, is only interested in one thing: fighting his way to the top.”

Anime fans who've warmed up to the narrative of the hit series Tokyo Revengers may find themselves drawn to this show as well. Wind Breaker is officially slated to have a 13-episode run.

Wind Breaker Episode 7 Release date

According to several media sources, the next Wind Breaker episode will air in Japan on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 12:26 am JST.

Where to watch Wind Breaker Episode 7?

After local Japanese TV networks broadcast the episode, international audiences may rely on Crunchyroll to watch the episode.

Global audiences may refer to the following estimated release schedule for its eventual Crunchyroll premiere:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, May 16, at 8:26 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, May 16, at 11:26 am

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, May 16, at 5:26 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, May 16, at 8:56 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Friday, May 17, at 12:56 am

Wind Breaker Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6, titled ‘Vow to Follow’, captured the essence of the disagreeing terms of Tom Hiragi and Kota Sako's dynamic. Their heated scuffle allows for flashbacks to build on their shared history and what ultimately resulted in their fractured ties.