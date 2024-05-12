My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3: Exact release date, where to watch and more

The unconfirmed rumours of My Hero Academia Season 7 being the final of the series have been swirling online without any official support backing the claims. While the hit anime's fans hope to drown their fears of uncertainty, they're equally having a blast with their beloved superheroes back on screen. Key visual for My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2.

Picking up the first episode of the seventh run, My Hero Academia opened a new spell of weekend traditions for Otakus on May 4. The weekly hits will keep coming for the time being, as it was earlier confirmed that the season will wrap up its momentum after a run of 21 episodes. The Season 7 premiere was also a gateway to new introductions, like the No. 1 American superhero, Star and Stripe.

While the first episode pits her against the show's supervillain, Tomura Shigaraki, the follow-up May 11 episode titled ‘Specter’ concluded their epic showdown. Without taking a breather, the seventh season kicked open with high-octane action right off the bat, unlike previous seasons that let the action-packed rhythm settle in after a few episodes. With Episode 2 done and dusted, here's what fans can expect from the third entry next week.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3 Release date

According to several sources, the next My Hero Academia episode will again roll out on Saturday, i.e. May 18, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST.

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3?

Japanese audiences may watch the next episode on local networks, such as Nippon TV and others. On the contrary, international audiences may rely on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Netflix to watch Episode 3.

In limited regions, the show is also streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus and other streaming platforms.

Global audiences may refer to the following estimated release schedule for its eventual Crunchyroll premieres:

Pacific Daylight Time: Saturday, May 11, at 2:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Saturday, May 11, at 5:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, May 11, at 10:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, May 11, at 3 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, May 11, at 7 pm

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2 Recap

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3 preview teased the upcoming episode's title as ‘Villain,' which seemingly sets the mood for the following arc, i.e. the U.A. Traitor Arc.

The second episode resumed the hefty fight between Star and Stripe and Shigaraki, as the latter finally succeeded at stealing her quirk, rendering her powerless. Despite harnessing the New Order quirk, he could not use it to his advantage, leading to all his other quirks malfunctioning.

Star and Stripe purposely gave the order to encourage this motion before her quirk was stolen. Ultimately, her perceptive quick-thinking helped the others gain an edge over Tomura. Finally, his powers lay dormant, and his apparent win over her finally proved to be an even bigger defeat for him.