Mushoku Tensei Season 2's Labyrinth Arc teased in new trailer; Episode 19 revised release date and more revealed

Isekai anime fans gear up for more action as a new premiere is nigh! The official trailer for the upcoming Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 was finally revealed on Sunday, May 12. The brand-new preview came with the key visual for the anime's next chapter, the Teleportation Labyrinth arc. New anime trailer drops ahead of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 19 premiere.(Studio Bind)

The latest key visual for the anime's next-in-line chapter focuses on Rudeus and his father, Paul, taking up arms side by side against their formidable adversaries. Mushoku Tensei anime is based on Rifujin na Magonote and Sirotaka's light novels. Yoshiko Sato and Sanae Shimada helm the character designs for the TV program, while Yoshiaki Fujiawa handles the music.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation The Labyrinth Arc release date

The forthcoming instalment of the Studio Bind production will kick off on Sunday, May 26, 2024, with the 19th episode titled “Desert Journey.” The Teleportation Labyrinth arc's story was initially meant to go on air on May 19, but the release schedule has slightly changed.

Watch the new Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Cour 2 trailer

Instead of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 19, being broadcast on May 19, a special program - a last-minute special - featuring the voice cast members reminiscing the Newlyweds arc will premiere on May 19.

Directed by Ryousuke Shibuya, the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime's first season and Season 2 Part 1 are streaming on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform's official log-line for the series described it as:

“When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he’s always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he’s always dreamed of, he’s embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!”