Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 spoilers: Sarada vs Hidari, the highly anticipated showdown, teased

The next Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter is almost here! Ardent supporters of Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto's creation have been holding their horses for the upcoming addition to the riveting story. A full month's wait is finally over, and the recently revealed spoilers for the forthcoming edition have yielded fruitful results. Left: Himawari and Kurama to be featured in Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10; right: Chapter 10 sneak peek from this month's V Jump. (Naruto official site)

With Sarada, Hidari, Himawari, and Mini Kurama as the central pieces of the next move, the Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 leaks raised the hype around the anticipated chapter. One of the most iconic characters from the Naruto lore was revived in a shocking turn in Chapter 9. As suggested by the new reveals, it wasn't the last we saw of that crucial presence, either.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 Release Date

The long-awaited monthly Boruto manga instalment is due on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Shueisha's V Jump May edition. Fans can find the online pages on VizMedia's official website, Shueisha's Manga Plus platform and the Shonen Jump+ app on May 21 at 12 am JST.

Other regions may take a look at the following release schedule chart:

Monday, May 20, at 8 am Pacific Time (PT)

Monday, May 20, at 11 am Eastern Time (EST)

Monday, May 20, at 4 pm British Time (BST)

Monday, May 20, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET)

Monday, May 20, at 8: 30 pm Indian Time (IST)

Monday, May 20, at 11 pm Philippine Time (PHT)

Tuesday, May 21, at 1 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 spoilers

According to the brief alleged spoilers posted online by scoopers, the next Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga cover will feature Himawari and Mini Kurama.

While the titular character appears to have gone into hiding, the highly awaited scuffle between Sarada and Hidari is expected to break out when we see them next on the chapter panels.

During their brief fight, the spoilers also claim that Sarada will be weaponising her ‘Chidori,' i.e. lightning blade, on the God Tree, which will presumably shake off Hidari's balance, and he eventually hit the ground. However, without incurring any significant damage, he will shake off his momentary defeat and get back up.

Chapter 10 spoilers also draw focus on more conversations between Himawari and Kurama. Their connection will manifest into palpable existence when Himawari harnesses Kurama's power. The riveting transformation will cause her hair to resemble that of Kushina.