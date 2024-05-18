My Hero Academia Chapter 423 spoilers: Deku-Shigaraki's foreboding team up for ‘One For All vs All For One’ climax

On May 16, online scoopers revealed a riveting series of My Hero Academia Chapter 423 leaks, fanning the anticipated fierce reactions around the upcoming climax of Kohei Horikoshi's manga. The mood has been set for the well-perceived and awaited showdown between All For One and One For All, as our beloved characters, some greyer than others, come face to face with their fates. Still from My Hero Academia anime. (Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia Chapter 423 Release date

The next MHA manga chapter, expected to soar towards the series' ultimate climax, is due on Monday, May 20, 2024, in Shueisha's V Jump May edition. Fans can find the online pages on VizMedia's official website, Shueisha's Manga Plus platform, and the Shonen Jump+ app on May 20 at 12 a.m. JST.

Other regions may take a look at the following release schedule chart:

Sunday, May 19, at 8 am Pacific Time (PT)

Sunday, May 19, at 11 am Eastern Time (EST)

Sunday, May 19, at 4 pm British Time (BST)

Sunday, May 19, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET)

Sunday, May 19, at 8: 30 pm Indian Time (IST)

Sunday, May 19, at 11 pm Philippine Time (PHT)

Monday, May 20, at 1 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

My Hero Academia Chapter 423 spoilers

According to the My Hero Academia 432 spoilers, the next chapter's title is self-explanatory. It paves the way for the severely anticipated moment of the superhero saga: ‘One For All vs All For One.’

The leaked scans illustrate how Deku landed a massive blow on All For One, glimpsing AFO's deteriorating state of mind. In a nostalgic blast to the past, the alleged spoilers also look at the old days when All Might advised Deku how One For All's presence could have a devastating impact on someone with a weak body.

Following his mentor's guidance, Deku transfers it to Shigaraki, and expectedly, AFO's body incurs crumbling agony. Nevertheless, AFO endures the suffering in hopes of transferring the All For One quirk to Midoriya Izuku, as he previously tormented Shigaraki Tomura.

As AFO pursues Deku as his next target, Kurogiri rains on his parade while attempting to save Shigaraki. Approaching AFO, he urges him to leave Shigaraki. In the meantime, Katsuki Bakugo joins the scene with Todoroki's help and helps bridge the gap between Deku and AFO with his explosions.

Despite others cheering on Deku to vanquish the villain, Midoriya saw through his deep-seated loneliness.

Finally, the vestige fights take over, and the most mind-boggling moment conquers as Deku and Shigaraki's hands come into contact. In what is seen as the latter's redemption moment, Tomura is more than content with the idea of sacrificing himself to defeat AFO.

In the final moments, as AFO's vestige dissipates, Shigaraki's persona as a crying boy is revealed. Eventually, before the Vestige World fades away and makes room for the real world, Shigaraki and Deku dive into a brief, heart-piercing conversation.

Reliable MHA scooper @RukasuMHA wrote on X/Twitter: "Deku says he continued to fight because he couldn't forgive what Shigaraki had done, but also because he wanted him to stop - he wanted the sadness to be over. ‘Izuku Midoriya, if Spinner is still alive, tell him this: Tomura Shigaraki fought to destroy until the very end’"

As soon as they were back, the explosive fight's repercussions laid Shigaraki's body to waste. The crumbling sight of his body soon turned to dust, giving way to the sun shining brightly on the battlefield.

After Chapter 423, MHA manga is expected to go on a week-long hiatus. Therefore, My Hero Academia Chapter 424's release schedule will be delayed.