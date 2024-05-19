My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4: Exact release date, where to watch and more

The opening episodes of My Hero Academia Season 7 treated fans to a spell-binding, courageous look at Star and Stripe and her ultimate fall. Yet her tactful “defeat” ultimately helped bring down Shigaraki for the time being and significantly blew away his power reserve. Still from My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3.(Studio Bones)

The fourth entry of the 21-episode run will drop on Saturday as our beloved anime superheroes bless us with an emotional rollercoaster and action-packed weekend. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4, titled ‘The Story of How We All Became Heroes,’ will once again show Deku tapping into his bottomless pit of empathy for others as Class 1-A mulls over ways to repurpose the situation against them to counter-attack the villains and their strategies.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4 Release date

According to several sources, the next My Hero Academia episode will air on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. JST.

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4?

Japanese audiences may watch the fourth episode on local networks, such as Nippon TV and others. On the contrary, international audiences may rely on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Netflix to watch Episode 4.

The show is also streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and other streaming platforms in limited regions.

Global audiences may refer to the following estimated release schedule for its eventual Crunchyroll premieres. Mindful of delayed premieres on Crunchyroll, international viewers may tune in an hour after the Japanese broadcast as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time: Saturday, May 25, at 2:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Saturday, May 25, at 5:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, May 25, at 10:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, May 25, at 3 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, May 25, at 7:30 pm

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3 Recap

Chapters 335 to 338 of Kohei Horikoshi's manga fuelled the actions of Episode 3, particularly centred around the progressing character growth of all those in Class 1-A.

Shigaraki suffers through a painful experience as his and AFO's consciences start fusing. The previous episode also hinted at the suspicious presence of a mole at U.A., who could possibly be in cahoots with AFO.

The focus eventually shifts to the heroes' practice sessions as many of them attempt to harness their new strengths. It significantly fleshes out meaningful individual arcs of Todoroki and Bakugo's stories.

Again, joining forces, Class 1-A maps out the possibilities and strategies that could help them defeat their archnemesis. Yuga Aoyama's connection with AFO is also disclosed, as he ends up firing at Deku. Toru Hagakure jumps in to save him, unveiling her abilities as the Invisible Girl and how her powers work.

U.A. heroes circle around Aoyama as the surprise element in their plans against AFO.