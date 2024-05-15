 ‘Hana-Kimi’ is becoming an anime and set to stream on Crunchyroll, here's all we know - Hindustan Times
‘Hana-Kimi’ is becoming an anime and set to stream on Crunchyroll, here's all we know

ByNikhita Mehta
May 15, 2024 07:03 PM IST

The series will be streamed throughout North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.

The Hana-Kimi anime adaptation’s team has launched both the official website and the X (formerly Twitter) account for its upcoming series. The team made an official announcement that an anime adaptation of Hisaya Nakajo's manga of the same name is currently in production. The release date, staff, and cast are not announced as of now.

The Hana-Kimi anime adaptation is in the works.(Hana-Kimi X ( formerly Twitter) account)
The Hana-Kimi anime adaptation is in the works.(Hana-Kimi X ( formerly Twitter) account)

Furthermore, Crunchyroll confirmed that the anime would be available on the streaming service when it launches in the future. The series will be streamed throughout North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.

The Hana to Yume editorial department issued a celebratory statement

‘Hana-Kimi’ is becoming an anime!

This project has been a long time in the making, with Hisaya Nakajo-sensei overseeing the development process. Nakajo-sensei closely monitored the character designs and scenarios, eagerly anticipating a fresh presentation of the "Hana-Kimi" world distinct from the manga.

While it's unfortunate that Nakajo-sensei won't witness the finished product, the fervent support of readers has paved the way for "Hana-Kimi" to return as an anime, coinciding with the manga's 20th anniversary since its conclusion. We are truly grateful for this opportunity.

The Hana to Yume editorial department and production staff have been collaborating diligently to meet the expectations of Nakajo-sensei and the readers. Stay tuned for the broadcast!

Hisaya Nakajo originally serialized the "Hana-Kimi" manga in Hakusensha's Hana to Yume magazine from 1996 to 2004, spanning 23 volumes in Japan, later published in English by VIZ Media. Sadly, Nakajo passed away in October 2023 at the age of fifty.

Over the years, the series has inspired several live-action adaptations, including a Taiwanese drama in 2006, two Japanese dramas in 2008 and 2011, and a Korean drama in 2012.

News / Entertainment / Anime / 'Hana-Kimi' is becoming an anime and set to stream on Crunchyroll, here's all we know

