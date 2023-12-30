Fan-made anime adaptation of Boruto Uzumaki makes waves in anime world

Boruto Uzumaki's journey continues with a fan-made anime adaptation of the manga's latest chapter, Two Blue Vortex. Get ready for a thrilling dive into the ninja world's future as Boruto faces new challenges and unexpected allies. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex takes us three years ahead of Naruto Next Generations, unfolding a gripping tale filled with threats to Konoha.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex takes us three years ahead of Naruto Next Generations, unfolding a gripping tale filled with threats to Konoha. Fan animators bring this exciting time skip to life, offering a sneak peek into Boruto's next adventure.

Eida's influence has turned the tables, making Boruto an enemy of the ninja world. The fan anime explores the consequences of Eida's powers and the alliances Boruto forms to navigate this treacherous landscape.

Joining Boruto on this journey are the formidable Uchiha duo - Sasuke and his daughter Sarada. Surprisingly, Kashin Koji, the Jiraiya clone from Kara, also lends his support. Explore the dynamics of this diverse team in the fan-made animation.

The fan adaptation highlights Boruto's triumphant return to Konoha after working in the shadows for three years. With newfound strength and an upgraded Rasengan, Boruto faces challenges that put even the powerful Code on the brink.

While fans eagerly await the official Two Blue Vortex anime, Naruto's return with four new episodes faced delays earlier in 2023. The small-screen adaptation may take time, but when it arrives, it's sure to make waves in the anime community.

The fan animators offer a glimpse into Boruto's future struggles against a new villainous collective. Brace yourself for intense battles and unexpected twists as Boruto navigates the challenges that lie ahead.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex fan anime promises to be a major sensation, setting the stage for the official anime adaptation. Stay tuned for more updates, and get ready to witness Boruto's epic journey in a whole new light.