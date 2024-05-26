Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc and other anime conquer Netflix Global Top 10; Chun Woo Hee's K-dramas dominate

Anime releases have become a popular hub of attraction for worldwide viewers to any OTT platform. With several weighty title adaptations of widely acclaimed manga series finding an abode on Netflix, especially in the ongoing season of prominent premieres dropping one after the other, the past week significantly noted Japanese animations bagging millions of views from May 13 to May 19, 2024. Netflix Global Top 10 TV (non-English) from May 13 to May 19, 2024. (In picture: Demon Slayer Season 4, Kaiju No. 8 and The Atypical Family posters)(Netflix )

According to the Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) data revealed by Netflix this past week, the streaming platform became a go-to source for many Otakus. The fourth season premiere of the highly anticipated all-time favourite series, Demon Slayer, ranked atop the non-English chart, attracting 5.4 million views.

Alongside Demon Slayer Season 4, the Godzilla-inspired monsterverse-esque adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto's manga, Kaiju No. 8, also claimed a spot on the Top 10 list at No. 9. The ongoing first season of the show enjoyed its first week on the Netflix chart upon collecting 800,000 views in a week.

Additionally, the second season of Dr Stone, based on Riichiro Inagaki and Boichii's manga series, closed the chart at No. 10. having racked up 700,000 views from May 13-19, this shonen anime also joined the ranking for the first time.

Meanwhile, the second season of Blood of Zeus (though not an anime, but an American adult animated series) rounded off the Top 10 chart for the TV English category at No. 10, with 1.8 million views.

K-dramas starring Chun Woo Hee are on a roll

Chun Woo Hee is one of the most buzzworthy K-drama actors who recently established her media presence with her charming acting chops. She was already leading the K-content calendar with her weekend fantasy romance, The Atypical Family, which premiered on May 4, 2024. Taking the cake, yet another of her latest series, Netflix's very own – The 8 Show, introduced a dark comedy chapter two weeks later on May 17.

As both shows continue to stream on the global platform, they've evidently amassed a loyal viewership internationally. While The Atypical Family is touted as a weekly broadcast, all eight episodes of The 8 Show dropped simultaneously on the streamer.

The former title garnered 1.5 million views the past week and claimed the No. 8 spot. On the contrary, The 8 Show recorded 1.7 million views since its premiere on May 17 to May 19, and debuted at the Netflix Global Top 10 chart for the non-English category at No. 7.

Netflix Top 10 TV (Non-English) for May 13-19, 2024