Anime box office rankings: Haikyu film scores extra boost with exclusive gifts for moviegoers

Detective Conan has extended its wondrous sixth-week spell at the Japanese box office, consistently topping every other movie premiere. Despite three new movies entering the chart this past weekend (May 17-19, 2024), the 27th anime film of the Case Closed franchise reigns undefeated. Haikyu The Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump.(Toho Animation)

Among other anime titles that claimed their spot on the Top 10 Weekend Audience numbers, the first of the two final Haikyuu movies expanded its 14th week on the roster. Meanwhile, the Blue Lock movie slipped some ranks in its fifth week on the top-scoring weekend movies chart.

As both Toho Animation premieres, Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram and Haikyu The Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump, amassed hefty audience numbers. While the former attracted 278,000 people from Friday to Sunday, earning 408 million yen, the Haikyu movie attracted 141,000 moviegoers, garnering a revenue of 213 million yen.

Haikyu's success in Japan ahead of its international premiere

Jumping back up from down below, the Haikyu final movie soared from No. 9 to No. 2 this weekend. Its cumulative numbers now stand at a grand earning of 10.6 billion yen, with 7.46 million viewers having attended the theatrical screenings since February.

The significant spike in numbers this particular weekend was attributed to the exclusive distribution of the limited edition manga copy, Haikyu Volume 33.5 One More Time!, to moviegoers as the final admission gift. Distributed from Saturday, May 18, Volume 33.5 was also handed out as a perk for admission during the movie's opening week earlier this year.

The penultimate movie offering of the beloved anime franchise is slated to open in international theatres next week, which will presumably open the gates to even grander numbers from worldwide audiences.

May 17-19 weekend: Top 10 movies on the Japan box office