 Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 22, 2024 04:03 PM IST

Keep reading to know the exact release date and time of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7

Based on Naoya Matsumoto's popular manga series, Kaiju No. 8 has left social media buzzing with excitement. Episode 6 ended with a gripping cliffhanger, leaving fans worried about Reno and Iharu's fate as they encountered the titular humanoid figure. With the next episode set to arrive this weekend, here's what you need to know:

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7 is set to release this weekend
Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7 is set to release this weekend

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7 release date and time

The next episode is slated to be released Saturday, May 25, at 11 pm JST. However, the majority of international audiences will see a daytime release the same day. You can check out the exact schedule according to your time zone below.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT7 amMay 25Saturday
CDT9 amMay 25Saturday
EDT10 amMay 25Saturday
GMT2 pmMay 25Saturday
ACST11:30 pmMay 25Saturday

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7?

Given its hype, the already popular anime series based on Shonen manga is available for streaming across various platforms—Prime Video, Disney Plus, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. However, it is subject to regional availability. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks. The best platform for international audiences to stream the episodes online is Crunchyroll. The latest episode will be added to the website after a short delay.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7?

In the previous episode, fans saw Reno and Iharu potentially running into grave terror as they encountered Kaiju. With the episode ending in a cliffhanger, Episode 7 is likely to pick up right after and reveal their fate. As the series is set in its early stages, there is no solid tell-tale yet as to who or what will establish a fight with the threat. Speculative theories, however, suggest that someone in the Defense Force may grow suspicious of Kafka.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On