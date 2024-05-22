Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Based on Naoya Matsumoto's popular manga series, Kaiju No. 8 has left social media buzzing with excitement. Episode 6 ended with a gripping cliffhanger, leaving fans worried about Reno and Iharu's fate as they encountered the titular humanoid figure. With the next episode set to arrive this weekend, here's what you need to know: Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7 is set to release this weekend

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7 release date and time

The next episode is slated to be released Saturday, May 25, at 11 pm JST. However, the majority of international audiences will see a daytime release the same day. You can check out the exact schedule according to your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 7 am May 25 Saturday CDT 9 am May 25 Saturday EDT 10 am May 25 Saturday GMT 2 pm May 25 Saturday ACST 11:30 pm May 25 Saturday

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7?

Given its hype, the already popular anime series based on Shonen manga is available for streaming across various platforms—Prime Video, Disney Plus, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. However, it is subject to regional availability. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks. The best platform for international audiences to stream the episodes online is Crunchyroll. The latest episode will be added to the website after a short delay.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7?

In the previous episode, fans saw Reno and Iharu potentially running into grave terror as they encountered Kaiju. With the episode ending in a cliffhanger, Episode 7 is likely to pick up right after and reveal their fate. As the series is set in its early stages, there is no solid tell-tale yet as to who or what will establish a fight with the threat. Speculative theories, however, suggest that someone in the Defense Force may grow suspicious of Kafka.