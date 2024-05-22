Who is Fiona Harvey? Baby Reindeer's real-life ‘Martha’ threatens legal action against Netflix

The drama around Netflix's Baby Reindeer has surged in the last few weeks. Fiona Harvey went on to publicly confirm that she was the person, who inspired the character of Martha in Baby Reindeer. In the show, Martha is shown as a convicted stalker, who pleads guilty and spends nine months in prison. Baby Reindeer tells the true story of the stalking and harassment of Scottish comedian Richard Gadd. The show never reveals the real-life identity of the woman. (Also read: Baby Reindeer’s ‘real Martha Scott’ sent Keir Starmer 276 emails, told him his ‘life won’t be worth living’: report) Jessica Gunning played a female stalker in Baby Reindeer, although the real identity was never shared by the creator.

Fiona's interview

Earlier this month, Fiona's interview on Piers Morgan's YouTube channel garnered more than 10 million views within a week. In the interview, Fiona said that the events that were portrayed were ‘untrue’ and ‘defamatory’.

She said of the show and the creator, “I just generally think he’s got extreme psychiatric problems… It’s a work of fiction. It’s a work of hyperbole, as I’ve always said. And there are two true facts in that. His name is Richard Gadd, and he works as a jobbing barman on benefits, in the Hawley Arms. And we met, two or three times.”

Fiona threatens legal action

Fiona also issued a statement, as per Deadline, where she said that she is planning to take legal action against Netflix. “Nobody ever approached me for any comment on the accuracy of Baby Reindeer, or the very serious and damaging allegation that I am a convicted criminal, with a serious criminal record, who has spent time in prison,” it read.

The statement added, "Once I have a legal team in place, I expect that they will make a further statement, setting out the next steps that I will be taking to deal with everything that has happened, as a direct result of the dishonest and false picture of me, painted in Baby Reindeer and in the media generally.”

Meanwhile, The Sun reported that Fiona sent no less than 276 mails to UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer between January to August in 2020. Some of them had Fiona call Keir a ‘stupid little boy,’ and a ‘useless barrister.’ These emails were also signed ‘Sent from my iPhone’ as they were shown in the Netflix series that released last month.