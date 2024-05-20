Baby Reindeer’s ‘real Martha Scott’ sent Keir Starmer 276 emails, told him his ‘life won’t be worth living’: report

It has been revealed that Baby Reindeer’s ‘real Martha Scott’ sent Sir Keir Starmer 276 messages in less than eight months. In her messages, she even attacked his family. Reindeer’s ‘real Martha Scott’ sent Keir Starmer 276 emails (Victoria Jones/PA via AP, Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube)

In the emails, Fiona Harvey allegedly blasted the Labour Leader as a “stupid little boy” and said he was a “useless barrister” who was in a “non job.” She sent the emails to Starmer’s MP email address, The Sun reported.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Met police has reportedly been informed about the messages. They were all sent between January and August 2020.

What did the emails say?

Using a disabled slur against Starmer’s wife in one of the alleged emails, Harvey said, “God she looks dreadful. Dreadful.” She forwarded him a message from a councillor in May 2020, who had refused to give her addresses she wanted for data protection reasons. She warned Starmer that she would make his life “not worth living”.

In an email, Fiona wrote, “Keir cut the crap with me you stupid little boy.”

“You get elected leader of. Non party and within two minutes I get an email calling me a racist from the housing ombudsman I’ve already complained about you to the standards commissioner who guess what also does nothing. See from now on il l complain about the slightest little thing,” wrote.

She also wrote, “Your life won’t be worth living.”

In a 1,420-word email sent in April 2020, which Harvey copied to a list of other people, she said Labour’s shadow cabinet was “full if imbeciles yes men”. In another email in the same month, the say Strarmer became Labour leader, she congratulated him saying it was his “fourth of fifth non job”. The email had statements like “You have ignored me” and called him a “free loader on the public purse”. Harvey’s messages were signed off 'Sent from my iPhone,’ as was shown in Baby Reindeer.

After Richard Gadd’s Baby Reindeer’s success, Harvey spoke to English broadcaster Piers Morgan in a public interview, dismissing the details shown in the series. She denied being a stalker and said she has planned to sue Gadd and Netflix.