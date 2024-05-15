 Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more - Hindustan Times
Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 15, 2024 04:21 PM IST

Keep reading to know the exact release date and time of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6

Kaiju No. 8, 2024's highly anticipated series, will return to screens with another episode this weekend. With Kafka and his team set for an adventure, fans eagerly find out what's next in store for them. Based on Naoya Matsumoto's famed manga series, five episodes of Kaiju No. 8 have been released so far. Here's what to need to know ahead of Episode 6:

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6 is scheduled to arrive this weekend(Kaiju No. 8/ Production I.G.)
Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6 is scheduled to arrive this weekend(Kaiju No. 8/ Production I.G.)

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6 release date and time

The upcoming episode is set to arrive on Saturday, May 18, at 11 pm JST. However, as the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the scheduled according to your time zone below.

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT7:00 amMay 18Saturday
CDT9:00 amMay 18Saturday
EDT10:00 amMay 18Saturday
GMT2:00 pmMay 18Saturday
ACST11:30 pmMay 18Saturday

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6?

Given its hype, the already popular anime series based on Shonen manga is available for streaming across various platforms—Prime Video, Disney Plus, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. However, it is subject to regional availability. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks. The best platform for international audiences to stream the episodes online is Crunchyroll. The latest episode will be added to the website after a short delay.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6?

As seen in Episode 5, titled Joining Up, Kafka Hibino's journey in the Defense Force has officially begun. The next episode is likely to pick up right after that and provide an insight into his combat skills. Speculative theories also suggest that the episode could shift focus on the unnamed shape-shifting Kaiju, whom fans saw in the previous episode, revealing his true identity or at least setting the stage for it.

News / Entertainment / Anime / Kaiju No. 8 Episode 6: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

