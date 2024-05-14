Spider-Man Noir: Nicolas Cage-led live-action greenlit for Prime Video, MGM+

It's official! The Spider-Man Noir live-action series is greenlit for Amazon Prime Video and MGM+. Nicolas Cage, who previously voiced the titular character in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will reprise his role. The announcement was made Tuesday, ahead of Amazon's presentation to advertisers in New York. Nicolas Cage is set to headline Amazon Prime Video's Spider-Man Noir live-action series(X, formerly Twitter)

Back in 2023, it was first reported by Variety that the series was in its initial stages of development. However, Cage's involvement was not confirmed at the time. Although most of the details are currently under wraps, the series will debut domestically on MGM+, followed by a global launch on Prime Video. This marks the first time that the character of Spider-Man Noir has been adapted in a live-action project, per the outlet.

The 60-year-old Hollywood veteran's involvement in the project has been lauded by showrunners and fans alike. Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, said, “Expanding the Marvel universe with ‘Noir’ is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers.”

“The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way,” Sanders added, according to the outlet.

Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character,” adding, “Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.”