Aavesham releases on Amazon Prime Video; fans can't get enough of Fahadh Faasil's Ranga

Jithu Madhavan’s Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, and Roshan Shanavas-starrer Aavesham was a massive hit when it was released in theatres. The Malayalam crime comedy is receiving a similar response after its digital release on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday. Here are some fan reactions. (Also Read: Aavesham movie review: Fahadh Faasil makes this gangster comedy outstanding) Fahadh Faasil and rest of the cast in a still from Aavesham.

‘Never imagined a gangster making Reels’

One fan shared on X (formerly Twitter) a clip of Fahadh as gangster Ranga dancing his heart out while smoking a cigarette, writing, “No actor across India can portray Ranga anna’s character so lively and Energetic like Fafa has done. Do not touch this cult classic character.”

Another shared a similar clip, writing, “I never imagined a gangster making reels. Not even fight or show fighting scenes of him until climax. Anyone can believe he's just a random dude with his goons support. A gangsta comedy emotional film. #Aavesham.”

‘Fahadh was living the character’

One fan shared a clip of their favourite scene from Aavesham, which shows Ranga’s lonely flashback. Sharing it, he lauded music composer Sushin Shyam for delivering good background score, apart from noting Fahadh’s performance, writing, “Sushin's BGM.., FAFAA's Performance! Probably the Best Scene From #Aavesham.”

Another claimed that Fahadh gave the character of Ranga his all, writing, “#Aavesham is something else. Pure Cinema. Ranganna.#FahadhFaasil was living the character. He is excellent in massive role. He put a benchmark for sure. Aju,Bibi,Shanthan all were (fire emoji). Mon happy alae was always on point. Ambaan have all my heart. Njanjappa.”

‘Don't get the hype’

One X user claimed that while they chuckled at scenes, they didn't get the hype surrounding Aavesham, writing, “#Aavesham I really didn’t understand the hype about it. I chuckled and not laughed. Is it because I didn’t watch it in theatre? But good films work whether you watch it on big screen or small screen.”

One fan shared a scene towards the end of the climax where Ranga gets emotional, claiming the film remains watchable unless the audience connect to that scene. They wrote, “For people who felt for Ranga here, Aavesham will always remain one hell of a film and Ranga will be an iconic character they will always cherish in their heart. For others, film might be only watchable experience with good interval and decent climax.”

Another fan, however, claimed that what was positive about Aavesham is that the makers don’t opt for a cliche backstory for Ranga, writing, “The major positive side I found out in #Aavesham is that Jeethumadhav & team won't go for the usual cliche backstory for Ranga. Instead of that, these seconds of transition scenes played a huge impact and emotional connection among the audience.”

About Aavesham

Aju (Hipzster), Bibi (Mithun) and Shanthan (Roshan) are three young students who arrive in Bengaluru from Kerala to pursue aeronautical engineering. When they face issues due to the college bully Kutty (Midhutty), they seek the help of a famous gangster called Ranga (Fahadh) whom they meet at a bar. But what happens when they quest for vengeance backfires on them?

Aavesham has been produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed under Fahadh Faasil and Friends and Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. Sajin Gopu and Mansoor Ali Khan appear in supporting roles. The film crossed the ₹150 crore mark at the box office.