Fahadh Faasil admits he won't touch religion in Malayalam films: 'People don't want to hear harsh reality'

Fahadh Faasil is known for working in diverse genres in Malayalam cinema. The actor, who will be next seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, likes to stay away from controversial themes pertaining to religion. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Fahadh gave his reasons for staying away from narratives related to religion. (Also read: Fahadh Faasil says there's more to life than watching films: ‘Cinema has a limit’) Fahadh Faasil recently revealed his reasons for not touching topics related to religion in his films.

Fahadh Faasil on why he avoids religion in his films

The Aavesham actor admitted that the only topic he wants to avoid in his films is ‘religion’. While recalling the box office failure of his 2020 movie Trance, Fahadh opined, “I have my reservations about dealing with religion in Kerala. I don’t think people want to hear the harsh reality, if I may say. They want to be entertained.” He further added, “Trance lacked the entertainment factor. There was a lot of awareness and things like that, but the entertainment factor was taken away from the film at some point. That’s where we failed. Having said that, a corrected second half of Trance would make a lot of difference. But I wouldn’t touch religion for a while in Kerala.”

About Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh's Trance is a psychological thriller featuring Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dileesh Pothan, Nazriya Nazim, Chemban Vinod Jose and Soubin Shahir in crucial roles. The movie received positive reviews from critics, but failed to garner any profits at the box office. Anwar Rasheed has directed and produced the movie.

Fahadh is currently getting rave reviews for his performance in Aavesham, which has become the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024. The action comedy directed by Jithu Madhavan also stars Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, and Roshan Shanavas, while Midhutty, Sajin Gopu and Mansoor Ali Khan among others.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Fahadh's upcoming Telugu action-thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna. He will also be seen in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan and Maresan.