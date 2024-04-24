Fahadh Faasil says there's more to life than watching films: ‘Cinema has a limit’

Fahadh Faasil is currently receiving accolades for his performance in Aavesham. The actor, who is popular for his versatility in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada cinema, has sparked a social media debate with his statement on films. Fahadh, in an interview with Baradwaj Rangan on Galatta Plus, said that there is more to life than just watching films. (Also read: Fahadh Faasil on his film Dhoomam promoting smoking: ‘I’m a smoker myself') Fahadh Faasil plays a gangster in Aavesham and has been receiving praise for his performance.

Fahadh Faasil weighs in on life beyond cinema

Fahadh reflected on the audiences perception of himself and his movies. He opined, “I have no sense of timelines; I neither start nor finish things on time. And, none of this (the projects he does) is pre-planned. I am just doing things I am excited about. I always tell this to my audience, my commitment to them is just that I’ll try and make the film watchable. I don’t want them to think about me otherwise, or worry about what I’m doing with my life. Just don’t take me seriously once you leave theatres. Think about me only while you are in theatres. I don’t want people to take the discussions on actors or performances even to their dining tables. Just discuss in the theatre or maybe during the drive back home. Cinema is not beyond that; it has a limit. There’s more that you can do with your life than watching cinema.”

About Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh's performance in the Malayalam action-comedy Aavesham was praised by the audiences. The movie also features Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, and Roshan Shanavas, while Midhutty, Sajin Gopu and Mansoor Ali Khan in crucial roles. Aavehsam has become the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 and eight highest-grossing South Indian movie of all time. The actor will next be seen in Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. He will also feature in Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan and Maaresan.