Fahadh Faasil on his film Dhoomam promoting smoking: ‘I’m a smoker myself, won't tell people not to smoke'

Fahadh Faasil, who is basking in the success of Aavesham, admitted that his 2023 film Dhoomam, in which he collaborated with Kannada director Pawan Kumar, failed 'because of its concept'. In an interview with Onmanorama, the actor said the intention of the film was not to tell people to smoke. The film was released in Malayalam and Kannada on June 23, 2023. Also read | Dhoomam Twitter reviews: Fahadh Faasil is ‘excellent in predictable, engaging thriller' Fahadh Faasil in a still from Dhoomam (2023).

Fahadh on why his bilingual film Dhoomam misfired

He said, "I am a smoker myself, so I am not someone to tell people not to smoke. The intention was to make people aware of the existing system, where a tobacco company is owned by 70 percent by the Life Insurance Corporation. I was surprised with the system. These same companies change prices, launch substitutes and sell cheaper stuff. But the story (of Dhoomam) misfired."

Fahadh added that some films will have a good concept, but it is possible that it will not be translated similarly on screen. The actor said, “Some things are not meant to be made into cinema. They are beyond people's understanding. These stories and concepts may sound good when you hear it and seem like a good cinematic opportunity, but they don't work when you try to make it into his movie.”

About Dhoomam

Fahadh Faasil essayed the role of an executive of a successful tobacco company in the film, which delved into how the tobacco firm was owned by an insurance company. Dhoomam also starred Achyuth Kumar, Roshan Mathew, Aparna Balamurali and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. It was written and directed by Pawan Kumar.

