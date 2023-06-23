Dhoomam Twitter reactions: Viewers say Fahadh Faasil is ‘excellent’ in ‘predictable, engaging’ thriller

About Dhoomam

The psychological thriller revolves around a man (Fahadh) who wakes up with no memory and has to piece his past together. The plot may remind one of AR Murugadoss' 2005 film Ghajini, starring Suriya, that he adapted for Hindi in 2008 with Aamir Khan.

Dhoomam also stars Roshan Mathew and Aparna Balamurali among others. It is produced by Hombale Films, the banner behind the Kannada juggernaut of KFG, starring Yash. The film has relied on very low publicity and has piqued the curiosity of its viewers with a bunch of telling and intriguing posters.

First reactions

The first day first show reactions have started to pour in. One user described Dhoomam as a ‘good thriller movie with outstanding technical sides and direction.' It claimed Fahadh's performance is ‘excellent’ but Aparna is ‘miscast.’ However, it also added that the film is strictly meant for thriller fans.

Another user appreciated the technical aspects and Fahadh's performance but pointed out the dialogues are bad in some places.

Another user said that Fahadh “carried the whole movie." They added that the film has “good messaging”. Though the last 20 minutes had some “lags,” the ending was “thoughtful."

Another Twitter user says director Pawan Kumar couldn't do full justice to his idea because of a familiar narrative. They added that while the film is “engaging,” fans expect far more from a great team like Pawan and Fahadh.

Another user claimed that Dhoomam is very “predictable” and should be watched only if one believes in “mediocrity."

Fahadh Faasil's upcoming films

Fahadh will be next seen in Mari Selvaraj's political thriller Maamannan. He'll be seen in an ensemble cast of Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh and Lal. However, his most awaited film is Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise (2021). He will be seen sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, and Anasurya Bharadwaj.

