Watched Aavesham? Here are 10 other must-watch films of Fahadh Faasil

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil’s latest release, Aavesham, has grossed more than ₹80 crore at the box office and is continuing its stellar run in cinemas. Fahadh or FaFa, as he is popularly known, has worked in more than 50 films since he made his debut in 2002. His acting chops have been tested numerous times and the talented artist has proved time and time again that no character is tough for him and every role he plays has his inedible stamp. While Malayalam cinema is his mainstay where he gets to bite his teeth into juicy experimental and versatile roles, commercial films in other languages like Telugu and Tamil have turned him into a pan-Indian star. If playing the egotistic police officer who’s a menacing villain in the Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise (2021) was praiseworthy, so was playing Amar, the head of the black ops squad in Tamil film Vikram (2022). (Also read: Fahadh Faasil calls Ranbir Kapoor the ‘best actor in the country,’ says he doesn't consider himself as a pan-India star) Fahadh Faasil is known for bringing intensity and commitment to character-driven roles.

However, these films are not enough to highlight the brilliant actor that the 41-year-old is – it’s his range of performances in Malayalam cinema that showcase this artiste extraordinaire. Having won one National Film Award, four Kerala State Film Awards, and three Filmfare Awards South, the C U Soon star has also become a notable producer who wants to bring authentic, realistic content to the audience. Filmmakers and fans praise him for his intensity, commitment to character-driven roles, and earnestness to work with new directors. And yes, he is also applauded for using his captivating light brown eyes quite brilliantly to convey a myriad of emotions. Here’s a look at 10 of Fahadh Faasil’s best performances (in no order) and must-watch Malayalam films:

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kumbalangi Nights

Kumbalangi Nights was helmed by debutant Madhu C Narayanan and is a family drama that is about a family of brothers living in the fishing village of Kumbalangi, Kerala. The four brothers have a complicated relationship and when one of them falls in love, they end up having to deal with Shammi Sreenivasan. Fahadh essays the role of Shammi, who is an egotistical, controlling man who is desperate for power at all costs. Shammi is a psychologically flawed male and Fahadh uses his eyes and facial expressions to convey this character beautifully. FaFa won Best Character Actor for this role at the 50th Kerala State Film Awards.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Mahesh (Fahadh Faasil) runs a photography studio owned by his father in Idukki in this Dileesh Pothan directorial debut. The 2016 comedy-drama is about Mahesh who is a mild-mannered guy and hates conflict but ends up being drawn into one with Jimson, the local bully. Humiliated in front of the whole village, Mahesh vows never to wear slippers till he gets his revenge and he makes changes to his life on this journey. This is a revenge story that is narrated with humour, clever dialogues, a love story, and a charming Mahesh. Fahadh won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for this film.

Joji

Fahadh joined hands with director Dileesh Pothan once again for Joji (2012) which is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. The story is a crime thriller that takes place on a rubber plantation in Kerala and explores themes of ambition, greed, and morality, making it both compelling and relevant. Joji, in which FaFa essays the titular role, offers a nuanced social commentary on contemporary issues, including family dynamics, class divide, and the pursuit of wealth.

Malik

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Malik (2021) is a political saga that spans several decades, exploring themes of power, politics, and communal harmony. Fahadh Faasil delivers a mesmerizing performance as Sulaiman Malik, a leader in a coastal community. Issues of communalism, social injustice, and political corruption are woven into this gripping film and we see how Malik navigates these challenges. Malik is a must-watch film for its epic scope, powerful performances, and thought-provoking narrative.

Annayum Rasoolum

At its core, director Rajeev Ravi’s debut film Annayum Rasoolum (2013) is a love story between Anna, a salesgirl at a beauty parlour, and Rasool, a tourist taxi driver. The chemistry and nuanced portrayals by Fahadh Faasil and Andrea Jeremiah add depth and authenticity to the film, making their love story all the more compelling. The film also captures the essence of Kochi, its streets, and its people, offering a compelling narrative. FaFa won Youth Icon of the Year at the 15th Asianet Film Awards for this movie.

Artist

This movie is not much talked about but it is definitely one of Fahadh’s best performances in his career. Artist is a 2013 Indian Malayalam-language drama film written and directed by Shyamaprasad which won Fahadh Faasil the Best Actor Award at the Kerala State Film Awards. The actor stars as struggling artist Michael and his portrayal of Michael's inner turmoil and complex emotions is on point. Artist delves deep into the psyche of the protagonist and FaFa’s talent as an actor comes to the forefront in this movie. It is his performance that makes the film thought-provoking and memorable.

Trance

In Trance (2020), Fahadh Faasil delivers a career-defining performance as Viju Prasad, a struggling motivational speaker. His portrayal of the character's journey from vulnerability to megalomania is both captivating and powerful. Directed by Anwar Rasheed, Trance is lauded for its innovative storytelling and narrative structure. The film seamlessly blends elements of psychological drama, thriller, and dark satire. Fahadh Faasil won the Best Character Award at the Kerala State Awards for his work in Trance.

Malayankunju

This 2022 survival drama sees Fahad play Anil Kumar aka Anikuttan, a young man who is a recluse and lives his life repairing electronic equipment at home. Anikuttan is not someone who is popular as he blames everyone else for the disappointments in his life. But a calamity – a landslide - throws him into an unexpected internal journey and gives him an opportunity to redeem himself. Fahadh’s portrayal of Anikuttan’s unstable emotional journey is rooted, engaging, and understated.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Released in 2017, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, a crime drama by director Dileesp Pothan bagged Fahadh Faasil the Best Supporting Actor at the 65th National Film Awards. Fahadh essays the role of a petty thief, who steals the gold chain of a woman who’s newly married. This sets off a chain of events that spirals out of control. Fahadh effectively captures the complexities of this petty thief, who’s a flawed yet sympathetic individual, caught in a web of circumstances. He seamlessly transitions between moments of desperation, fear, and vulnerability, keeping the audience engaged and invested in his journey in this film.

North 24 Kaatham

Fahadh Faasil portrays the character of Hari, a man with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), with great depth and sensitivity in North 24 Kaatham (2013) directed by Anil Radhakrishnan Menon. His portrayal of the character’s journey from being highly anxious and obsessive to finding peace and solace has been lauded for its realism and nuance. The actor uses his eyes effectively in this film to convey a range of emotions as a person who suffers from OCD. FaFa bagged the Best Actor Award at the 44th Kerala State Film Awards for this movie.