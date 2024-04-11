Fallout on Prime Video: Is there going to be a Season 2? Here's what we know so far

The live-action adaptation of Bethesda's beloved video game franchise, Fallout, premiered on Prime Video on April 10. All eight episodes of the highly-anticipated drama series are now available for streaming on Amazon's platform. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Fallout has left the gaming community nostalgic for the game, which first debuted in 1997. Fans can't help but wonder what's in store for the series in the future- Will there be a season 2? Here's what we know so far. Will there be a Fallout Season 2? Executive producer Graham Wagner may have dropped a hint(Fallout)

Is Fallout getting a Season 2?

Produced by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the minds behind HBO's hit sci-fi show Westworld, Fallout has received an initial rating of 10/10 on IMDb and 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. While the hit show hasn't been renewed for a second season yet, it has received a promising nod in the form of a California tax credit. The California Film Commission has offered the Amazon series a $25 million tax credit to relocate its production for the second season from New York to Los Angeles, per Hollywood Reporter.

Executive producer Graham Wagner subtly hinted at Fallout Season 2 when he told Collider, “We wrapped season 1, we started working on season 2 in the hopes of there being interest in that from Amazon, and in the hopes of shrinking that gap [between release dates] – because leaving people on a cliffhanger for two years is a bizarre impulse.”

What is the plot of Fallout?

The official description for Fallout reads, “The story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Who stars in Prime Video's Fallout?

The lead cast members for Fallout include:

Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) as Lucy MacLean Aaron Moten (Disjointed) as Maximus Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight) as The Ghoul/ Cooper Howard

Apart from the above-mentioned lead cast, others who star in the film are- Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean, Mike Doyle as Mr. Spencer, Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus, Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean, Cherien Dabis as Birdie, Xelia Mendes-Jones as Dane, and Dale Dickey as Ma June.