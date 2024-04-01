April and HBO releases look like a match made in heaven! This month's lineup has everything you are looking for. From the moving documentary An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th, exploring the roots of a horrific act and its lasting impact, to the much-awaited The Sympathizer, a new miniseries based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. April’s lineup has the perfect blend of spy thriller, action, mystery, romance, and a fresh narrative. So keep reading to discover everything new streaming this month! New on HBO and Max in April 2024: American Bombing to The Sympathizer, all originals and exclusives(HBO)

What’s coming on HBO and Max in April 2024- Top picks

The Sympathizer

The Sympathizer is based on the 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen. The original version of the novel is about a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy. The story is set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and revolves around his new life as a refugee in Los Angeles. The miniseries stars Hoa Xuande, Sandra Oh, and Robert Downey Jr. Releasing on April 14th.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Another top pick is Michael Cera’s Scott Pilgrim vs The World, which follows a young man (Cera) in his early 20s as he struggles to make ends meet in a failed indie garage band while still longing for his ex (Brie Larson). The series debuts on April 1st on Max.

The Zone of Interest

Winning three consecutive Academy Awards this year, The Zone Of Interest by Jonathan Glazer is set to be released on Max on 5 April 2024. The story tells the story of a German couple during World War II, Christian Friedel (Rudolf) and Hedwig (Sandra Hüller), who build their “picket fence life” in the shadow of the “Auschwitz concentration camp” that Rudolf runs.

Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion

HBO’s new documentary Brandy Hellville: The Cult of Fast Fashion is already garnering attention for its exploration of the potentially toxic culture surrounding the teen fashion brand. Brandy Melville is best known for its iconic slogan, One size fits most, but it’s also known for its questionable practices and cult-like following. Releasing on April 9.

HBO and Max originals and exclusives in April 2024

April 1: The Synanon Fix

April 6: Alex Edelman: Just for Us

April 9: Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion

April 14: The Sympathizer

April 16: An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th

April 18: Conan O'Brien Must Go

April 21: The Jinx: Part Two

April 26: We're Here' Season 4

Everything new on HBO and Max in April 2024

April 1:

American Renegades (2018)

Basquiat (1996)

Black Swan (2010)

Body of Lies (2008)

Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

Bruce Lee: The Man and the Legend (1973)

Cane Toads: The Conquest (2010)

Ceddo (1977)

Conviction (2010)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Demonlover (2002)

Don't Let Go (2019)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Emitaï (1971)

Eo (2022)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Frozen in Design (Special) (HGTV)

Gulliver's Travels (2010)

Harry Potter (2001 to 2011)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Infernal Affairs 1,2, 3

uliet, Naked (2018)

Kingpin (1996)

Leap of Faith (1992)

Lonesome Luke, Messenger (1917)

Lost In Translation (2003)

Love Affair (1939)

Lucky (2017)

McQueen (2018)

April 2:

Moonshiners, Season 13

April 3:

Ghost Adventures: House Calls, Season 2

Take My Tumor

April 4:

Divided Youth (Da Ponte Pra La)

HOP, Season 1A

April 5:

The Zone of Interest (2023)

April 6:

Alex Edelman: Just For Us

Homegrown, Season 4

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (2023)

April 7:

Best Bite in Town, Season 1

April 9:

Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion

Mud Madness

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)

April 10:

Bail Jumpers

April 11:

Massacre of the Mormons

April 13:

Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1C

Ready To Love, Season 9

April 14:

The Sympathizer (2024)

24 In 24: Last Chef Standing

April 16:

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Single Life, Season 4

An American Bombing: The Road to April 19th

April 18:

Conan O’Brien Must Go (2024)

Homefront (2013)

Men (2022)

April 19:

HGTV Smart Home 2024

April 21:

The Jinx – Part Two (2024)

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 4 (Food Network)

April 22:

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Season 4

The Green Planet

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One (2024)

Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Season 5

Ugliest House in America, Season 5

April 23:

Farmhouse Fixer, Season 3

The Losers (2010)

Roadkill Garage, Season 9

April 24:

Vegas: The Story of Sin City

April 25:

Velma, Season 2

April 26:

Caught!

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper

We're Here, Season 4

April 28: