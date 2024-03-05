House of the Dragon season 2 to premiere in June on HBO

The second season of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spinoff show, will premiere on HBO in June. (Also read: The Taste With Vir: Why House of The Dragon is a success) Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon,

Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette revealed the launch month during an interview at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom conference, reported Variety.

Based on author George RR Martin’s Game of Thrones book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. The story takes place nearly 200 years before the happenings in Game of Thrones.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham are returning cast members.

Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox and Simon Russell Beale join as new members in the series.

The 10-episode first season of 'House of the Dragon' aired from August 21 to Oct. 23, 2022. It was renewed for Season 2 just one week following its series premiere, which drew record-breaking ratings for HBO, reported Variety.

The Hindustan Times review of episode one read, “Loaded with unimaginable scenes of violence, pain, suffering and torture, Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon appears to have learnt all the wrong lessons from its predecessor. There are the usual voyeuristic scenes from the brothel, women strutting about fully naked for usually too little and their's torture being shown in such vivid detail, that it can make you throw up in your throat a little. Of course, past me would have totally lapped it up as great, first-tier television but the me that is now has seen far better shows now about women's suffering, succession drama, and epic fantasy to give this one an easy pass.”