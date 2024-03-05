 House of the Dragon season 2 to premiere in June on HBO | Web Series - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Web Series / House of the Dragon season 2 to premiere in June on HBO

House of the Dragon season 2 to premiere in June on HBO

PTI |
Mar 05, 2024 06:35 PM IST

HBO's hit Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon season 2 is set to premiere in June. The new season will continue the story of the Targaryen dynasty.

The second season of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones spinoff show, will premiere on HBO in June. (Also read: The Taste With Vir: Why House of The Dragon is a success)

Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon,
Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon,

Warner Bros. Discovery streaming and gaming chief J.B. Perrette revealed the launch month during an interview at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media and Telecom conference, reported Variety.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Based on author George RR Martin’s Game of Thrones book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon follows the Targaryen dynasty in the fictional continent of Westeros. The story takes place nearly 200 years before the happenings in Game of Thrones.

Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham are returning cast members.

Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox and Simon Russell Beale join as new members in the series.

The 10-episode first season of 'House of the Dragon' aired from August 21 to Oct. 23, 2022. It was renewed for Season 2 just one week following its series premiere, which drew record-breaking ratings for HBO, reported Variety.

The Hindustan Times review of episode one read, “Loaded with unimaginable scenes of violence, pain, suffering and torture, Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon appears to have learnt all the wrong lessons from its predecessor. There are the usual voyeuristic scenes from the brothel, women strutting about fully naked for usually too little and their's torture being shown in such vivid detail, that it can make you throw up in your throat a little. Of course, past me would have totally lapped it up as great, first-tier television but the me that is now has seen far better shows now about women's suffering, succession drama, and epic fantasy to give this one an easy pass.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On