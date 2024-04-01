As Easter bells chime and baskets spill candies and cakes, Hollywood A-listers are joining the festivities! From following long-time traditions to social media shoutouts, celebrities like Taylor Swift, the Kardashians, and Katherine Schwarzenegger are all sharing their Easter celebrations with the world. Let's hop into how Hollywood is celebrating Easter 2024! Celebs celebrate Easter 2024: From Taylor Swift's bunny onesie to Kardashians and Beckhams(Pic: nickcannon ig, taylor nation)

Taylor Swift in adorable bunny onesie

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift and Easter are a match made in heaven. The pop star is celebrating Easter this year, but Swifties started the festivities off with the ultimate throwback. Taylor Nation, the management team behind the Cruel Summer singer, posted a throwback Easter video of a baby Swift in her bunny suit in her mom Andrea Swift’s arms. ““Dropping easter eggs since 1989. What’s your favorite that you’ve found through the eras?” The caption read.

Katherine Schwarzenegger

The eldest child of actor and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated Easter surrounded by a bunch of chicks, rabbits, and other critters. The family sure does love their pets. “Love this Easter tradition of getting the kids together for animals and easter fun but this year decked out in @rufflebutts.” She wrote.

The Kardashians easter 2024 celebrations

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for their lavish Easter get-togethers, and this year is no different. On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of her mother, Kris Jenner, with her children getting ready for Easter Sunday. Since the Kardashian-Jenners always go out and about for Easter, we can expect more cute pics soon.

Jennie Garth's Easter charity

Garth shared photos and videos of her serving food from the Los Angeles Mission charity event on Instagram on Sunday. The actress, who is best known for her role in Beverly Hills 90210, reunites with her co-star and former co-parent Ian Ziering at the event, which raises money to help fight homelessness. Garth also shared a sweet video of a bunny snoozing on a carrot, which she captioned with an Easter-y sentiment.

The Beckhams Easter gatherings

No Beckham celebration is complete without cozy get-togethers. David Beckham, his wife Victoria Beckham, their children Brooklyn, Cruz, and Harper, and Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz all went groovy and cheerful on Easter celebrations. Romeo wasn't there, but the family wrote a sweet card for him. “Happy Easter!! We love and miss you @romeobeckham!! Kisses from the Beckhams and Peltz Beckhams.”

Nick Cannon as Easter bunny

Nick Cannon and his wife Abby Delarosa were seen having a great time with their kids, who were dressed in cute pink bunny costumes. Cannon even got into the fun by dressing as a bunny himself.

They captioned the post as, “@hiabbydelarosa and I created a Bunny Fantasy World for Zilly, Zion and Beautiful!!! Happy Easter from our family to yours!!”

Michael Bublé family time on Easter

At the airport, the singer-songwriter had a blast as his family played games and laughed together. To Bublé, the fun starts with his family. “Doesn’t matter where we go or what we’re doing. Whether it’s a Hawaiian vacay or the chaos of an airport on the way home, it’s always better when we’re together. We wish the same for you and your families this Easter,” he captioned the post.