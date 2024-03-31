Comedian Ramy Youssef's SNL Monologue: Calls for Palestinian freedom and trans woman president

It's time for the highlights of the Saturday Night Live monologue, a space where sarcasm meets comedy and cryptic jabs. Comedian Ramy Youssef was in no mood to let the opportunity go as well. Youssef called for "Freeing the People of Palestine" in a powerful moment that shifted the tone of his comedic routine. However, the monologue didn't stop there. Youssef also included a cryptic reference to "Freeing the Hostages," leaving viewers to wonder the additional layer. This image released by Hulu shows Ramy Youssef in a scene from "Ramy." Nominations for the next Emmy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, July 28. (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu via AP) (AP)

Ramy Youssef's SNL monologue

The American stand-up comedian, actor, and Golden Globe winner, Youssef graced the SNL stage on March 30th. Ramy Youssef started his monologue by joking about the coincidence of major events like Ramadan, Easter, and Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter release. “I’m the only one in my group who prays,” he says, adding that he’s surrounded by “sinners,” but they still come to him when they’re in trouble.

Ramy Youssef delivers- ‘Free the People of Palestine’

Continuing, the comedian shared a story about his friend Ahmed. He remembered Ahmed calling him one day, requesting prayers for him and his family in Gaza. “So that night, I go to pray, and my prayers are complicated. I’ve got a lot to fit in. I’m like, ‘God, please, please help Ahmed’s family. Please stop the suffering. Stop the violence. Please free the people of Palestine, please. And please free the hostages, all the hostages, please.” Youssef said.

The Ramy star then paused, smiled, and quickly transitioned to "free Mr. Bojangles." "He's a beautiful dog. I'm praying for that dog," he concluded.

Ramy Youssef thinks the next president should be a woman

While we’re on the subject, Ramy didn’t hold back when it came to the election. On the SNL stage, he addressed one of the most debatable issues in the country and argued for a woman to be the next president. “I really think our next president should be a woman,” the crowd erupted in cheers and applause. “I think we should have a trans woman as our next president,” he said to a slightly subdued response. “A little less support, yeah. That’s New York, right? New York’s like, ‘We’re liberal, but we’re Italian. Watch out!'” He continued.

This is not the comedian’s first address on this pressing issue, particularly regarding the ongoing state of war between the two countries. He has repeatedly spoken out in favor of peace between the two countries, including wearing a pin to the Academy Awards as an Artist for Ceasefire. Youssef’s second HBO comedy special More Feelings debuted March 23rd. He is best known for creating and playing the lead role in the popular Hulu comedy series Ramy, which follows the lives of an Egyptian-American family in New Jersey.