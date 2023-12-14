Taylor Swift walks past her security to meet 6-year-old fan, Khloe Kardashian hearts video

During Taylor Swift's visit to New York City, eager fans gathered outside her hotel, in hopes of meeting her. Notably among them, a 6-year-old Swiftie caught the singer's attention, prompting her to pause and share a heartfelt moment. A video of their adorable interaction was shared on Instagram and went viral. People thought that Taylor’s gesture for the young fan was wholesome. Taylor Swift's picture with the young fan. (Instagram/@Christopher Thomas)

The video even received a heart reaction from Khloe Kardashian. Her like comes amid the backdrop of the long-standing feud between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian which started in 2009, when Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West interrupted Taylor's speech at the V.M.A's.

The clip of Taylor meeting the fan was originally shared on Instagram by Christopher Thomas. It was later reshared on another page called @relationships.usa. (Also Read: Taylor Swift named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2023)

The video opens to show people lined up outside her hotel to meet her. As she walks out, her fans can be heard shouting her name, trying to catch her attention. Then as Taylor is about to enter her car, she notices the girl and goes past her security to meet her. In the video, she can be heard saying, “Is that a child? It’s very late.” Taylor then quickly poses for a picture with the young fan.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on December 10. Since being posted, it has more than 33,000 views and over 1,500 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here’s how people reacted to this clip:

An individual wrote, “She is going to remember this when she grows up.”

A second commented, “Whether you like her music or not, she is clearly so sweet.”

A third posted, “This is so amazing”

A fourth added, “Aww that is sweet of her to do.”

"That’s so awesome! She made that little girl's day!" posted a fifth.