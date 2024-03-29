 Arnold Schwarzenegger shows his ‘pacemaker’ in hilarious new pic, gives an update on Fubar season 2 | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Arnold Schwarzenegger shows his ‘pacemaker’ in hilarious new pic, gives an update on Fubar season 2

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 29, 2024 12:40 PM IST

Arnold Schwarzenegger is touched by fans' concern about his health. He took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share an update after getting a ‘pacemaker’.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is addressing concerns around his health with humour. The Hollywood actor took to Twitter (now X) to share an update on his heart condition, and even gave a sneak peek of his ‘pacemaker’.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'pacemaker' is quite massive.
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'pacemaker' is quite massive.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's photo

The photo shared on Twitter showed the actor lounging at home on a recliner. He put a comical mechanical device on his chest that came with a voltage gauge and a couple of Duracell batteries. It had ‘danger high voltage' warning on it and a red wire that he put in his ear.

Arnold wrote about his health and also mentioned the next season of Fubar. He tweeted, “Thank you! I’ve gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2. Absolutely not. I will be ready to film in April, and you can only see it if you’re really looking for it.”

What's happened?

The actor, 76, shared the news of his ill health after appearing on his Arnold’s Pump Club podcast last week. “I have some personal news to share. Last Monday, I had surgery for a pacemaker and became a little bit more of a machine,” he announced. Arnold said that talking about his health publicly ‘goes against so much of my upbringing in Austria’, but he still wanted to be transparent.

“First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda,” he said, adding that Fonda is someone who is ‘healthy’ and ‘looks fantastic’.

“Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery. I want to thank my whole team at the Cleveland Clinic. All of the doctors and nurses took amazing care of me and made the surgery as painless as possible,” he added.

Arnold, a former body builder, ventured into acting with Hercules in New York. He later broke out as a star with Terminator, director by James Cameron. He also served as the governor of California.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shows his 'pacemaker' in hilarious new pic, gives an update on Fubar season 2
