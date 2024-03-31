Solo Leveling has been confirmed for a second season following the conclusion of its 12-episode run in season 1. The announcement, made on March 30th, sent shivers of anticipation down the spines of anime fans. With season 2 on the horizon, the wait for the next chapter in the hunter paradise begins. The world that allowed the weakest hunter to become the greatest has become one of the most successful adaptations in the genre in a long time now. Solo Leveling season 2 release window, plot, voice cast, episodes, everything we know

Solo Leveling Season 2 confirmed

Despite originating from South Korea, unlike Japan, known as the anime hub, Solo Leveling has become one of the greatest anime of 2024. Witnessing the success and popularity of the show, Crunchyroll released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming anime premiere, subtitled “Arise from the Shadow.” Fans, who were saddened by the conclusion of the first season, can now happily look forward to the new chapter.

Is there any trailer?

Yes! Check it out.

Solo Leveling season 2 release window

While the makers have yet to announce a release date, experts have an idea of the season's release window. The expected months for the season are October and November. Solo Leveling Season 2 is currently eyeing a release date by the end of 2024. D&C Media confirmed the release window during a January interview with Anime News Network. They are the same company that published Solo Leveling's webtoon. However, given the amount of time it takes to produce an anime, there is always the possibility of a delay.

How many episodes are there in Solo Leveling season 2?

Solo Leveling Season is expected to have a total of 13 episodes. Season 1 had 12. In Japan, season 2 is like the second part of the anime, since there is an unsaid tradition of breaking seasons into 2 parts. But Crunchyroll has made that bit easy for the global fans by just calling the upcoming part of season 2. Solo Leveling is up for a total of 25 episodes by Aniplex

Solo Leveling season 2 voice cast

Building on Digital Spy's report, we can expect Solo Leveling's future seasons to retain Shunsuke Nakashige at the helm as principal director and Noboru Kimura as the head writer. The voice cast from season one is also likely to return. This includes.

Taito Ban voices Sung Jinwoo/Shun Mizushino.

Reina Ueda portrays Cha Hae In/Shizuku Kosaka.

Hiroki Touchi lends his voice to Baek Yoon Ho/Taiga Shirakawa.

Genta Nakamura voices Yoo Jin Ho/Kenta Morohishi.

Daisuke Hirakawa portrays Chōi Jong In/Shin Mogami.

Banjou Ginga plays the role of Go Gun Hee/Kiyoomi Gotō.

Makoto Furukawa takes on the character of Woo Jin Chui/Akira Inukai.

Solo Leveling Season 2 plot

Drawing from the fact that the adaptation will follow the same storyline as the original, season 2 of Solo Leveling is likely to begin with the Red Gate Arc. Meanwhile, Jinwoo's strength is expected to continue increasing but everything comes with a cost. The story also indicates that the Dungeon Castle Arc is next. However, exploring further may reveal spoilers.