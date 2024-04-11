Fallout on Prime Video delights gamers with this classic easter egg

Sherlock-eyed Fallout fans will surely be sticking their eyes to a monitor of Prime Video's much-anticipated adaptation, and they're in luck — the series is repleting with Easter eggs from the beloved series of Bethesda games. And besides the loading screen joke, one nifty respectful thing to that is cited at the exact start of this series. Fallout: From game to live-action(Amazon Prime Video)

In episode 1 of the series by the minds behind Westworld, Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the underground dwellers of Vault 33 find their existence shattered. A marauding group of raiders breaches the sanctuary, unleashing chaos, claiming the lives of numerous residents, and laying waste to what was to be Lucy’s (portrayed by Ella Purnell) joyous wedding day.

Fallout fans are falling in love with the easter egges

Fans of the Fallout franchise will recognise the screen as one of the first things you see when starting up some of the games, including Fallout 3, and Fallout: New Vegas, and Fallout 4. On the “please stand by” screen the player loads a new game or takes over an already made one as you start a new game or access a familiar scene. The choice of these words on the opening screen sets the mood for the TV show.

The real-life TV test card, which is known as ‘Indian Head Test Pattern’, was actually created by RCA in 1939 as a control piece, which is illustrated by Brooks. Not only that, but the testing tool became standard for TV camera testing in the USA and other countries during these years, which also piggybacks on the show's sci-fi retrofuturistic visual style.

For the test card in Fallout, they recreated this figure in the ”please stand by” installation of the game (you couldn't see the Chipper Vault Boy cartoon which was used in the multiplayer Fallout 76). It's the projector film playing about 30 minutes into episode 1 that is beamed across from Vault 33, burnt by a heating element because the fire escher show burnt all the film. Though it's a minor easter egg, the audiences will not skip it.