Nicolas Cage turns 60: 5 films of the Dream Scenario actor you shouldn't miss

Nicolas Cage, a name synonymous with cinematic unpredictability, has unleashed his quirky charm and unparalleled acting prowess in the latest horror comedy flick, Dream Scenario. The movie revolves around a family man whose life takes an unexpected turn when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. (Also Read: Nicolas Cage says he did not shoot his Superman cameo in The Flash as it was: ‘I don't know what happened there') Nicolas Cage in Dream Scenario

Before you explore this surreal journey of dreams gone awry, let's take a moment to appreciate some of the finest performances by the man himself. Here's a handpicked list of five must-watch Nicolas Cage movies that may prepare you for the roller coaster ride that is Dream Scenario.

Adaptation (2002)

In this mind-bending collaboration with director Spike Jonze, Nicolas delivers a tour de force performance playing not one, but two characters. The film revolves around the struggles of a screenwriter named Charlie Kaufman as he attempts to adapt a nonfiction book into a screenplay. As the lines between reality and fiction blur, Nicolas showcases his incredible range, seamlessly transitioning between the socially awkward Charlie and his fictional, confident twin brother, Donald.

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

For a stark departure from Nicolas' more eccentric roles, Leaving Las Vegas is a haunting portrayal of a man on a self-destructive path. Directed by Mike Figgs, Cage plays Ben Sanderson, an alcoholic screenwriter who heads to Las Vegas to drink himself to death. The raw, unflinching nature of Nicolas' performance earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Raising Arizona (1987)

Directed by the Coen Brothers, this screwball comedy showcases Nicolas' comedic chops in a tale of an unlikely couple attempting to start a family through unconventional means. Nicolas plays HI McDunnough, a small-time crook who teams up with his police officer wife (Holly Hunter) to steal a baby from a wealthy family. The film is a hilarious rollercoaster filled with absurd characters, bizarre situations, and Nicolas' impeccable timing, proving that he can effortlessly navigate the realms of comedy with as much finesse as drama.

Face/off (1997)

Teaming up with John Travolta, Nicolas takes the action genre to new heights in John Woo's Face/Off. In this high-octane thriller, Nicolas plays terrorist Castor Troy, whose face is surgically swapped with FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) to thwart a terrorist plot. The film is a symphony of over-the-top performances, intense action sequences, and a premise that defies all logic. Nicolas' portrayal of the unhinged villain is a masterclass in theatricality, solidifying his status as an action star capable of pushing the boundaries of the genre.

Mandy (2018)

Venturing into the psychedelic horror genre, Mandy, directed by Panos Cosmatos, is a visually stunning and surreal experience. Nicolas plays Red Miller, a lumberjack seeking revenge for the brutal murder of his wife by a deranged cult. The film is a hallucinatory journey through madness, featuring Nicolas at his most intense and unhinged.

