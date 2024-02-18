Spider-Man universe updates: Nicolas Cage returning as Noir? Spider-Verse wins big at Annie Awards and more

To say that the Spider-Man universe at least has Madame Web is basically acknowledging that the web-slinger expanse has very little. As the Dakota Johnson movie is tanking at box-office, at least it's showering the fans with some chuckle-worthy promotions headed by the campy film's ‘aloof’ main star who never fails to channel her fun, dry humour to the best of her abilities. While this comedy is evoking tears of heartbrokeness among Spidey-fans, some other things are also falling apart in this pillar of madness. This image released by Sony Pictures Animation shows Spider-Man, voiced by Shameik Moore in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animations' "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." (Sony Pictures Animation via AP)(AP)

As Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 slips further into the abyss of oblivion, with no release date in sight, other developments around his elseworld webheads are working up a storm.

What's happening in the Spider-Man universe (cinematic)

Spider-Man Noir live-action adaptation

The Ankler has reported that Nicolas Cage is in “serious talks” to reprise his role as the brooding '30s detective counterpart of the friendly neighbour wall-crawler. Official confirmations on the matter are awaited.

Cage had previously voiced the grizzled character in Into the Spider-Verse. The upcoming series is expected to be set in 1930s NYC. If this claim were to be confirmed in the future, it would be quite a feat to witness the Academy Award winner claiming the web-slinger spot at the age of 60. It's still unclear how this would finally shape into existence - if he's to take on the character for good or once again jump into voicing some heavy-weighted soliloquies.

Silk Spider Society meets with bad news

WGA strikes may have been on the road to achieving some promising results, but they also ultimately resulted in some unfair unravelings for certain projects. Silk was meant to be another live-action Spider universe spin-off pushed by MGM+ / Amazon Studios.

However, now that the scene has finally settled down around those processions, the anticipated Spider Society series' writers room has been scrapped by Amazon. Initial reports from Deadline had claimed that the Silk writers room would be in session mid to late January, but sources are stating otherwise now.

The show was based on the Korean-American character Cindy Moon, who supposedly shares the same radioactive spider bite as Peter Parker. The Ankler report also suggests that the show's writers room had already stitched up some episodes' narrative before the Writers Guild of America strike opened.

Even though WGA had eventually sent Amazon an solemn remind that “their failure to recommence a number of writing rooms after the strike is a violation of the Strike Termination Agreement (STA) between the WGA and AMPTP”, the word on this show's future seems quite bleak at the moment.

On the flip side , yet another claim highlights the possibility of the Spider-Man spinoff being reworked for “male-skweing audiences”. This Amazon series was originally being developed by The Walking Dead alum Angela Kang, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller joining in the promising project. While it could've been safely assumed that this series was headed in the right direction given its showrunners' weighty reputation, the aura has disappointingly deflated.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse wins big at 51st Annie Awards

Pushing the sad news aside, let's embark on the up-moving trajectory of this rollercoaster. While Sony has churned numerous disappointing Spider-Man experiments, it stunningly took flight with Miles Morales' animated storyline.

The 2024 Annie Awards were held on February 17, and this event became the sacred ground that granted the Sony Pictures Animation film seven honours. The superhero animated flick topped the show with its unflinching Best Feature victory.

In addition to its big triumph, the Spider-Verse sequel also bagged the Outstanding Achievement for Animated Effects in an Animated Production, Outstanding Achievement for Character Design in an Animated Feature Production, Outstanding Achievement for Directing in an Animated Feature Production, Outstanding Achievement for Editorial in an Animated Feature Production, Outstanding Achievement for Music in an Animated Feature Production and Outstanding Achievement for Production Design in an Animated Feature Production.

(Ps. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 clinched the award for character animation in a video game.)