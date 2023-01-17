Class trailer: Murder, secrets and drama take over this Indian adaptation of Netflix's Elite. Watch

When three new scholarship students enter the exclusive world of Hampton International, it eventually leads to a clash between two different worlds. Their arrival leads to a dangerous mix which culminates with a death of a student. The Indian adaptation of the Spanish Netflix series Elite, Class premieres on Netflix on February 3. (Also read: Abhay Deol unveils trailer of Trial By Fire based on Uphar cinema tragedy, watch)

The trailer of Class was released by Netflix India on Tuesday. They captioned the post, "You may enter this Class but can you be a part of it? #Class begins February 3rd, only on Netflix." Fans reacted to the trailer with mixed reactions. One Twitter user said, "Not sure if even rich can relate to this. Why was there even a need to remake this? People could have just seen elite and you could have made original content." While another quipped, "See I told ya already that it is Karan Johar’s school."

Class's trailer shows Dheeraj, Bali and Saba as the new scholarship students who join Hampton and stand out amongst their more wealthier and privileged classmates. As they try to fit in, the two different worlds collide leading to fractured friendships, new secrets and betrayals, and leaves one student dead. The police are called in as every student becomes a suspect.

The coming-of-age drama, with a mystery at its center, has an ensemble cast that stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw.

Showrunner and director Ashim Ahluwalia said in a statement, “It was quite a task to adapt a show that has had enormous love globally, particularly because I wanted to rework its cinematic language and set it in New Delhi. I was keen to make something real and intense, something that charts the heightened emotions of teenage life. I also wanted to explore class, something we engage with daily but rarely see authentically depicted on screen."

Produced by Bodhitree Multimedia Limited in association with Future East, the Indian remake has been written by Rajesh Devraj, Kersi Khambatta, Raghav Kakkar, Kashyap Kapoor and Bhaskar Hazarika. The sixth season of Elite was released in November 2022 and Netflix has renewed the Spanish series for a seventh season as well.

