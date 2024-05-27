Massiel Taveras speaks out on pushing Cannes guard incident, praises 'queen' Kelly Rowland; 'We need..

The Cannes red carpet this year remained a visual spectacle with the star-studded affair, minus some discomfort experienced by a few red carpet walkers. Just days after a video went viral showing singer Kelly Rowland in a major showdown with a security guard for seemingly rushing her through photos, Dominican actress Massiel Taveras found herself in a similar altercation. Cannes red carpet incidents involving Kelly Rowland, Massiel Taveras, and YoonA spark outrage. Celebrities confront security guards for rushed posing,

Following this incident, a few other clips surfaced, including one involving K-pop idol YoonA, who faced a similar situation. Though she didn’t speak out like the other two, she appeared visibly annoyed with the treatment. Now, Taveras is speaking out, echoing Rowland's sentiments and demanding respect.

Massiel Taveras speaks out on Cannes incident

The star of The Other Penelope' was recorded shoving a security guard on the red carpet who was attempting to rush her into the building as she tried to unfurl her dress' long train, featuring Christ's creativity. Getting annoyed by the constant rushing and touching, Massiel was seen taking it out on the same security guard who was involved in Kelly Rowland's incident. Now, Kelly Rowland's criticism of the security guard has found its way onto Massiel Taveras' Instagram story, though Taveras didn’t directly share her own experience.

“Queen,” Taveras wrote on her Instagram story sharing an article about Kelly Rowland. “[We need] respect.” She added in another post. “The woman knows what happened; I know what happened,” Rowland earlier told AP addressing what went wrong on the red carpet. “I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries and that is it. And there were other women who attended that carpet, who did not look quite like me,” she added.

Cannes guard accused of alleged racism

Fans were outraged by the repeated behaviour of a female security guard and a bunch of others who seemed to be targeting only a handful of celebrities. Several videos went viral, bringing the issue to light. After former Destiny's Child member was seen scolding the female guard, with lip readers interpreting Rowland as saying, "Don’t talk to me like that. Don’t talk to me like that. You’re not my mother. I told you not to talk to me like that." she raised concerns about why other women on the red carpet, who didn't resemble her (potentially alluding to alleged racial mistreatment), were not asked to move despite posing for a long time.

The incident soon repeated with Massiel Taveras, and the video went viral again. Fans dug in for more such incidents and found South Korean star YoonA, a member of the K-pop group Girls' Generation, receiving the same treatment as she wasn’t allowed to pose and was rushed. Many fans pointed out how uncomfortable and visibly annoyed she appeared, but instead of reacting, she quietly endured and went inside.