Cannes is facing a firestorm after a security guard, recently called out for similar actions, allegedly targeted K-pop idol YoonA with racist treatment. Just days after a red carpet confrontation by Kelly Rowland, followed by Dominican actress Massiel Taveras, the guard reportedly singled out YoonA, making it difficult for her to interact with cameras. Fans believe that the security guard has a real problem with a few “women of colour from posing on the stairs.” Cannes guard accused of racism towards K-pop idol YoonA following Kelly Rowland and Massiel Taveras incidents

YoonA stopped from posing on the Cannes red carpet

Girl Generation's YoonA arrived at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Paris looking absolutely stunning in a pink gown, flaunting her flawless beauty on the red carpet. Although her appearance happened a few days ago only, the video came to light after Kelly Rowland’s showdown with the female guard present at the event. The former Destiny's Child member opened up about the incident later and even attributed it to something related to race. Now, fans found yet another video showing YoonA receiving the same treatment. Although the South Korean celeb didn’t express her anger outwardly, her facial expression looked visibly annoyed and uncomfortable.

The K-pop idol-turned-actress tried posing on the stairs of Cannes but was rushed away by the female staffer, allowing her just a brief moment to pose, while other American actors at the time continued posing for a long time. Fans quickly pointed out the 'mistreatment.' The realisation got boosted after another actress, Massiel Taveras, faced the same and was recorded pushing the female guard who wasn’t willing to let her unfold her dress to show Christ’s work on it.

Massiel Taveras is caught in a heated argument at Cannes

Dominican actress Massiel Taveras, who walked the red carpet in a white gown with a long train with Christ photo, was caught in a heated exchange with the same security guard involved in Kelly Rowland and YoonA’s incident. Taveras can be seen in the video struggling with the female security guard, who appears to be trying to stop her from moving her train and posing for photographers. When she reaches the top step, Taveras waves goodbye to the onlookers before pushing past the guard, who tried rushing her to the building.

Rowland opens up about the Cannes incident

After the video of Kelly went viral on social media, the singer opened up about her heated exchange with the guard. In an interview with AP, the artist said, “The woman knows what happened. I know what happened and I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it.” She added, “And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off. I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground.”

