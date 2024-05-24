Kelly Rowland responds to security guard fiasco at Cannes red carpet: ‘I stood my ground’

‘Mea Kulpa’ star Kelly Rowland has come out to explain her side of the story after a heated encounter with the security guard on Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival. Kelly Rowland arrives for the screening of the film "Marcello Mio" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2024. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)(AFP)

Following the video of her aggression toward a security guard during the premiere of Marcello Mio, the singer clarified the situation in an interview with the Associated Press, discussing the event at the amfAR Cannes Gala in France on Thursday, 23 May.

Rowland explained, “The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it.”

“And there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off,” she told AP.

“I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground.”

The incident happened on the Palais des Festivals staircase, where Rowland and the security guard exchanged tensely. Although multiple people accompanying the Destiny’s Child alum tried to intervene, the guard remained resolute in moving them along the carpet.

Rowland and Mea Culpa

Earlier this year, Rowland took on a different role—starring in Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa. The erotic legal thriller, released on Netflix in February, presented a unique challenge for the singer-actress.

Reflecting on her initial nervousness when reading the script, Rowland shared, “I remember thinking about everything that an erotic thriller possesses, and that made me very intimidated.”

“And then I had a friend of mine who called me and he said, ‘You know, Kel, if it doesn't scare you, what's the purpose of doing it?”

She went on saying, “And so I literally ran to it. I figured everything out. Tyler was so amazing and instrumental in this whole process and [my costar] Trevante [Rhodes] was just a pleasure to work with. I was very blessed.”