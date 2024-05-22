Kalesh at Cannes 2024: Kelly Rowland scolds security guard on red carpet. Watch

Kelly Rowland appeared to scold a security guard on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The actor-singer was at the premiere of Marcello Mio on Tuesday, when she was escorted by a female security guard on the way inside the venue. It resulted in a heated moment as Kelly seemed to admonish her in front of everyone. (Also read: 10 films premiering at Cannes Film Festival 2024 that we cannot wait to watch) Kelly Rowland had a brief altercation with a security guard.

What happened on the red carpet?

Kelly Rowland stunned in a red gown, which she paired with a statement diamond necklace. She posed on the red carpet for the media, as she made her way up the stairs for the premiere of Marcello Mio.

It was at this moment, when a female security guard raised her arm up behind the actor and tried to block her away from the crowd and point her to walk towards the venue. Kelly then faced her and with her left index finger seemed to scold the woman in front of everyone. It was unclear what led to this heated moment.

Several videos of this altercation surfaced on X and people pointed out that the security guard seemed to be ‘rushing her up’ the stairs. “@KellyRowland had to gather security after they tried to rush her up the stairs while she attempted to talk to fans and paparazzi,” wrote a fan.

More details

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on May 14, and will conclude on May 25. All We Imagine as Light is the only Indian film in Main Competition line up this year, which arrived after a gap of 30 years. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the drama stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam. Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai, Kiara Advani, Shobita Dhulipala and Jacqueline Fernandez have attended the festival this year.