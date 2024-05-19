Kiara Advani's changed accent in new interview from Cannes shocks fans: ‘Does she think she is Kim Kardashian?’

Kiara Advani attended an event on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. Apart from her beautiful pink and black gown, there was something else that also caught everyone's attention. An interview she gave to the media on the red carpet of the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema gala dinner, has surfaced online. It shows Kiara speaking about her first time at Cannes, but her new accent gets a bit distracting. (Also read: Kiara Advani turns heads in pink and black gown as she attends a gala dinner in Cannes. See pics) Kiara Advani made an attempt at the American accent?

Kiara's fresh accent?

Kiara says in the video that it is ‘very very humbling’ to be invited to the event, specially as she completes 10 years as an actor. She says, “It comes at a very special moment as well.” Her particularly American way of saying ‘very’ and ‘at’ got fans wondering if she is attempting a new accent.

What does Twitter say?

A person predicted on Twitter, “Bollywood twt is coming to talk about your accent… RUN, KIARA RUN.” And for sure, it happened. Multiple tweets on the platform showed shock at Kiara's new accent. “I love her, but why that accent,” wrote a fan. “Her own accent is really good compared to this,” said another person. “Indian accent is in no way bad or a degrade then why do these people have to not choose it n ruin the whole damn thing,” asked another person. “Does Kiara Advani think she's a Kim Kardashian when she talks like that? Please stfu, and stop that cringe accent. You're not cool or funny for that,” wrote another person.

Kiara earlier also attended an event hosted by Variety. She spoke about her career and movies, joined a panel of other women from entertainment industry.

On Cannes and Kiara

The Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act), starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard.

Kiara is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar. The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon.

She is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer WAR 2, which will also feature RRR star Jr. NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has Don 3 lined up, where she will star alongside Ranveer Singh. Reports suggest that Advani will also appear alongside Yash in Toxic.