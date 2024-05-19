Kiara Advani turns heads in pink and black gown as she attends a gala dinner in Cannes. See pics

Actor Kiara Advani, who is currently in Cannes, attended the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner. Several pictures and videos of the actor emerged on social media platforms. The event is being held alongside the 77th Cannes Film Festival. (Also Read | Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani dazzles in orange for her second appearance at Women in Cinema Gala. See pics) Kiara Advani at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema gala dinner.

What Kiara wore at Red Sea Film Foundation event

For the event, Kiara wore an off-shoulder silk pink and black gown. The outfit had a huge pink bow at the back. She styled her hair in a high bun. The actor also wore a necklace and black lace gloves. In several photos and Kiara posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet.

What Kiara said about her Cannes debut, career

Speaking to the paparazzi, Kiara said, "It's very humbling. It's very very humbling. It's going to be a decade in my career now. So I think it comes at a very special moment as well. I'm truly so humbled to be here at Cannes for the first time and be honoured by the Red Sea Foundation for Women In Cinema. It's just such a humbling experience."

Who all were honoured at the event

At the gala, she was honoured along with Aseel Omran, Adhwa Fahad, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Sarocha Chankimha, aka Freen, and Salma Abu Deif. Taking to its official X (formerly Twitter) account, @RedSeaFilm shared several pictures from the event. The caption read, "The Red Sea International Film Festival (#RedSeaIFF) and Vanity Fair Europe reunited to host the #WomenInCinema Gala, held alongside the 77th Cannes Film Festival."

"During the event, #VFEuropeXRedSeaIFF honoured six women who are fiercely redefining what is possible for future generations of female storytellers: Aseel Omran, Adhwa Fahad, Ramata-Toulaye Sy, Sarocha Chankimha aka Freen, Kiara Advani and Salma Abu Deif," it also added.

Kiara's outfit in Cannes

So far, Kiara has revealed her two looks as she checked into the French Riviera. Earlier, she attended the Red Sea Film Festival on day 2. She looked stunning in an orange bodycon outfit. She also wore an ivory crepe back satin dress featuring a thigh-high slit in Cannes. The outfit was from the shelves of designer Prabal Gurung. She elevated her simple yet classy ensemble with large matching earrings and heels.