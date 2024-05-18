Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani dazzles in orange for her second appearance at Women in Cinema Gala. See pics

Kiara Advani's Cannes debut is breaking the internet. The actor who made her first appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival was seen attending the Red Sea Film Festival at French Riviera on Day 2. Kiara looked stunning in her orange gown as the pictures went viral. (Also read: Kiara Advani stuns in ivory outfit ahead of her 77th Cannes Film Festival debut, calls it ‘rendezvous at the Riviera’) Kiara Advani made her second Cannes 2024 appearance in an orange outfit.

Kiara represents India at Women in Cinema event

Kiara was captured heading to Cannes at the Mumbai airport on May 16. She is representing India at Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival, hosted by Vanity Fair. It will emphasise on India's growing influence in the global cinema landscape. Women artists from around the globe will come together as their contribution to cinema shall be acknowledged at the event. On her first day at Cannes, Kiara mesmerised her fans as she mmade her debut in a white ivory outfit with a deep neckline and thigh-high slit. She was styled by Lakshmi Lehr Prabal Gurung.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

About Kiara Advani

Kiara made her Bollywood debut with Fugly. However, she shot to fame with films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, Sherhshaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha. She married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra on February 7, 2023.

Kiara Advani's upcoming projects

Kiara will be next seen in S Shankar's action-thriller Game Changer opposite Ram Charan. The Telugu action saga also features Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar in crucial roles. She is also geared up to her entry into YRF spy universe alongside Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR in War 2. The film will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. Kiara is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's Ranveer Singh starrer action-thriller Don 3. There is yet to be an official confirmation about her addtion to Yash starrer Toxic.